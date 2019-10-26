Gas leak leaves two complexes without hot water, heating or stovetop gas

Avilla and Aspen Village Apartments’ gas was shut off Thursday, Oct. 24, due to an underground leak in a four-inch service line.

An Intermountain Gas technician responded to a tenant’s request to check out a gas smell at Avilla Apartments. The technician located the general area of the leak and shut down gas service to both Avilla and Aspen.

With residents of both complexes cut off from the gas lines, management provided each apartment with small space heaters. Each apartment on both properties has no hot water, heating or stovetop gas.

Andrea Blessum, a media representative for Intermountain Gas, said they expect the gas to be turned on before Saturday morning.

This underground leak was one of two found on Avilla property Thursday night, according to Frank Manson, who reported smelling the gas. The first leak found in the Avilla resident was quickly fixed. The second, took nearly 24 hours to locate and work is still being done to resolve the issue.

“Every time I’d come home either late at night or early in the afternoon, whenever I’d walk by our apartment—you always smell gas around the corner,” Manson said.

Manson said he ignored this at first, thinking “someone else probably noticed this.”

Thursday night after reporting the issue, Manson and Caleb Meyers, another Avilla resident, showed the Intermountain Gas technician where the gas smell originated. According to Manson, the technician popped a “sniffer” or a multi-gas detector into the ground, which detects the levels of gas in the air.

“He found that there is 84% gas underneath the ground,” Manson said. “And the grass was dying as a result.”

According to Blessum, the leak was located on the owner’s side of the meter. The gas company could not work on that infrastructure. Instead, the owner of Avilla was contacted.

“The owner was tasked with investigating the leak on their system,” Blessum said.

“I can’t comment on that,” said Iris Kreuser, one of the managers of Avilla and Aspen Village Apartments. “Our tenants are being updated on everything that’s going on and that’s what matters.”