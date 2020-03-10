Gearing up for general conference

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints all over the world will come together from April 4-5 to listen to the words of our prophet, President Russell M. Nelson, the First Presidency, the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and other General Authorities.

“You may wish to begin your preparation by reading afresh Joseph Smith’s account of the First Vision as recorded in the Pearl of Great Price,” President Nelson invited via multiple social media platforms.

Many wards and stakes at BYU-Idaho have since implemented study sessions to encourage ward members to prepare for general conference.

“Normally, I study a lot the months before conference about questions I have or topics I want to know more about,” said Mckinley Nicoll, a sophomore studying public policy and administration. “My stake is doing a special challenge on Instagram where they post videos to watch (and) scriptures to read about the restoration. My roommates and I are doing it together, which gives it an almost different feeling when we are studying.”

Sessions of general conference will be held on Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Another session will be held for all women and men at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

More information about general conference can be found on The Church’s website.