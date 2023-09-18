Elder Juan Pablo Villar of the Seventy and his wife, Sister Carola Cristina Barrios de Villar, will speak at Devotional on Tuesday at 11:30 p.m. in the BYU-Idaho Center Auditorium.

Elder Villar’s message will center on viewing blessings as gifts from God. Sister Villar will talk about keeping God as the focus.

Elder Villar was born in Valparaiso, Chile. Elder Villar is a convert to the Church; his older brother baptized him when he was 18 and shortly after, he served a mission in the Chile Viña del Mar Mission. He was sustained as a General Authority Seventy in 2018.

Sister Villar was born and raised in Santiago, Chile. Elder and Sister Villar met at BYU and were married in the Santiago Chile Temple. They have three children.

Students and faculty can prepare for Elder Villar’s address by reading his 2019 general conference talk, Exercising Our Spiritual Muscles.

Devotional can be viewed in person or online through the BYU-Idaho website.