GENERAL CONFERENCE APRIL 2019: Church leaders share message to live the gospel despite the challenges found in mortal life

Sister Becky Craven, second counselor in Young Women General Presidency, said members of The Church of Jesus Christ have the blessing to know where to find true happiness, by “carefully living the gospel established by our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and in striving to become more like Him.”

Elder Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared how everyone can liken themselves to the Ethiopian and Phillip as mentioned in the book of Acts; at times, we need “a faithful and inspired teacher,” and at other times we need to teach and uplift others in their personal conversion.

“Our purpose as we seek to learn and to teach the gospel of Jesus Christ is to increase faith in God and in His divine plan of happiness, and in Jesus Christ and His atoning sacrifice, and to achieve lasting conversion,” said Elder Soares.

Elder Soares said our lives need to be established upon Jesus Christ, who will help individuals and families to have their own spiritual impressions and assist people to endure in their faith.

While leaders shared how living the gospel blesses the lives of those who follow Christ’s teachings, people may still encounter difficulties. If they endure to the end, they will see blessings.

“Can happiness be bought with $15.00? No, it can’t,” Sister Craven said. “Deep and lasting happiness comes by intentionally and carefully living the gospel of Jesus Christ.”

Speakers constantly taught throughout the session about the guidance from Heavenly Father during the journey of living the gospel.

“We seek the Father’s divine guidance and help through heartfelt, earnest prayer. When we honor our covenants and strive to be more like our Savior, we are entitled to a constant stream of divine guidance through the influence and inspiration of the Holy Ghost,” said Elder Brook P. Hales of the Seventy.

Hales shared a story of his oldest son’s search for desirable position at a company he worked throughout the duration of college. He said while his son was the leading candidate for the job with indications pointing at him obtaining the position, he was not hired.

“The entire episode left all of us scratching our heads. Why had God abandoned him in his righteous desire?” Hales said. “It wasn’t until several years later that the answer became very clear. Had he received the dream job after graduation, he would have missed a critical life-changing opportunity that has now.”