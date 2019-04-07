GENERAL CONFERENCE APRIL 2019: Home-centered gospel learning

The importance of home-centered gospel teaching with church support was taught at the Sunday Afternoon Session of the 189th Annual General Conference of the Church.

President Dallin H. Oaks spoke of repentance, accountability and mortal judgments, resurrection and the final judgment and God’s mercy.

“In the Lord’s Church, mortal judgments for members or prospective members are administered by leaders who seek divine direction,” said President Oaks. “It is their responsibility to judge persons who are seeking to come unto Christ to receive the power of His Atonement on the covenant path to eternal life.”

Elder Juan Pablo Villar spoke of opportunities to strengthen spiritual muscles through developing and understanding spiritual gifts.

“Let’s accept the invitation of President Russell M. Nelson and intently come unto the Savior by identifying those muscles that need more spiritual activity and starting to exercise them,” said Elder Villar.

Elder Gerrit W. Gong spoke of Jesus Christ’s role in our lives as a shepherd.