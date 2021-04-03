Elder Holland addresses the church during Saturday afternoon’s session

During the Saturday afternoon session of the 191st Annual General Conference Elder Jeffrey R. Holland spoke on the expectations Heavenly Father has for His children. He made it abundantly clear that everyone needs to be kind to their neighbor and most importantly, kind to their spouse.

“I remember feeling the fervor of President Gordon B. Hinckley a few years ago when he spoke to the men of the Church regarding those he called ‘tyrants in their own home:’ ‘How tragic and utterly disgusting a phenomenon is wife abuse,’ he said. ‘Any man in this Church who abuses his wife, who demeans her, who insults her, who exercises unrighteous dominion over his is unworthy to hold the priesthood … [He] is unworthy to hold a temple recommend,'” Elder Holland said.

Elder Holland expounded on how important it is to never abuse anyone. He stated that everyone can be guilty of treating others unkindly, even children, whether it be a neighbor, spouse or child.

“Everyone has the right to be loved, feel peaceful and find safety at home,” emphasized Elder Holland.

Elder Holland stressed being a part of the “human family.” He explained that without affection humans will not be able to “live together in love.” He also said wickedness will not bring happiness. It is important to remain faithful and peacefulness will come.

“In matters of covenantal purity, the sacred is too often being made common and the holy is too often made profane,” Elder Holland said.