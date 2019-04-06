GENERAL CONFERENCE April 2019: Church Statistical Report by the numbers

Sharing is caring!











The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released its 2018 statistical report during the 189th Annual General Conference.

The Church saw an increase in 2018 of 195,566 total members. The number of members is now 16,313,735. The number of stakes increased by 42 to 3,383.

The number of missions in the Church decreased from 421 to 407. The Church announced in January that mission boundary realignments will bring the number of missions to 399. The changes go into effect on July 1.

The number of full-time missionaries fell by 1,912 to 65,137. Since 2016, the number of full-time missionaries has fallen by nearly 8.2 percent.

The number of Church service missionaries increased by 2,477. There are now 36,172 Church service missionaries across the world.