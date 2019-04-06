GENERAL CONFERENCE APRIL 2019: Elder Uchtdorf’s five tips to be a member missionary

Sharing is caring!











Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles gave five tips to members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on how they can share the gospel of Jesus Christ with others.

“Wherever you are on this earth, there are plenty of opportunities to share the good news of the gospel of Jesus Christ with people you meet, study, and live with, or work and socialize with,” Elder Uchtdorf said.

1. Draw close to God

Elder Uchtdorf reminded listeners that the first great commandment is to love God. He said we will come closer to our God as we ask ourselves if we really believe in our him, love him and trust him.

“The closer you draw to our Heavenly Father, the more his light and joy will shine from within you. Others will notice that there is something unique and special about you,” Elder Uchtdorf said.

2. Fill your heart with love for others

Uchtdorf referenced the second greatest commandment as he encouraged everyone to look at others as children of God. He said to minister to those around you despite whether they are on your ministering list or not. He also said to laugh, rejoice, weep, respect, heal, lift and strengthen those you come in contact with.

3. Strive to walk the path of discipleship

Elder Uchtdorf said as an individual’s love for God and others strengthens, so does their commitment to follow Jesus Christ.

“The important thing is that you don’t give up; keep trying to get it right. You will eventually become better, happier, and more authentic. Talking with others about your faith will become normal and natural,” Elder Uchtdorf said.

He said as we keep feasting upon the words of Jesus Christ and apply those teachings in our lives, our confidence in ourselves will grow and courage to follow Christ will come as we communicate with Heavenly Father with our hearts open.

4. Sharing what is in your heart

Elder Uchtdorf said he is “not asking that you stand on a street corner with a megaphone and shout out Book of Mormon verses,” but that we always keep a lookout for the chance to bring up our faith in natural daily conversations.

“I am asking that you “stand as witnesses” of the power of the gospel at all times—and when necessary, use words.”

Elder Uchtdorf said to not be afraid to share experiences at church when someone ask how your weekend was. He said there are also natural ways to share the gospel in our daily lives through social media by sharing daily acts of kindness to personal testimonials.

“As you share the good news of the gospel of Jesus Christ, do so with love and patience. If we interact with people with the sole expectation that they soon will don a white jumpsuit and ask for directions to the nearest baptismal font, we’re doing it wrong,” Elder Uchtdorf said.

5. Trust the Lord to work his miracles

Elder Uchtdorf reminds everyone it’s not their job to convert people, but it is the role of the Holy Ghost as we share what we believe.

“So, don’t be discouraged if someone does not accept the gospel message immediately. It is not a personal failure. That is between the individual and Heavenly Father,” Elder Uchtdorf said.

He said everyone will rejoice, despite the setbacks in participating in the gathering of Israel and preparing the way for Christ coming as foretold in the scriptures.