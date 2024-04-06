After the invocation was given, the Saturday afternoon session of the 194th Annual General Conference began with Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Elder Bednar opened the session focusing on the state of being still and knowing that, “He is God.” To be still and know that He is God is based on these three foundations which he focused his talk on: Build upon the rock, sacred times, holy places and the home, promise and testimony.

“As the foundations of our lives is built upon the Savior, we are blessed to “be still”- to have a spiritual assurance that God is our Heavenly Father, we are his children, and Jesus Christ is our Savior,” Elder Bednar said.

With each promise, Elder Bednar repeated that we will, “know and remember that God is our Heavenly Father, we are His children and Jesus Christ is our Savior.”

Throughout the talk, Elder Bednar emphasized that when we faithfully receive, review, remember and renew sacred covenants, our spiritual anchors are more firmly secured to the “rock” of Jesus Christ.

Places he mentioned where members can be still and know that God is God included church buildings through Sunday worship, frequent temple attendance and within our own homes.

“Our homes should be the ultimate combination of both sacred time and holy place wherein individuals and families can “be still” and know that God is our heavenly father, we are his children, and Jesus Christ is our Savior,” Elder Bednar said.

Elder Bednar ends with this quote, inspiring members to live a higher and holier way.

“I pray the Holy Ghost will enlighten each of us as we consider a higher and holier dimension of stillness in our lives-an inner spiritual stillness of the soul enables us to know and remember that God is our Heavenly Father, we are His children, and Jesus Christ is our Savior.”

In the talk given by Elder Massimo De Feo of the Seventy, he teaches how to have a clear spiritual vision and be bold in testimonies of Jesus Christ.

Elder Feo often circles back in his talk on what is learned from the story of the blind man Bartimaeus, in the scriptures. He highlights that Bartimaeus knew Christ through his spiritual vision and enduring faith despite the loud controversial voices around him.

“He acted instead of being acted upon,” Elder Feo said. “Despite his limited circumstances, he used his faith to go beyond his limitations.”

Elder Feo shows that Bartimaeus did not listen to the voices because he knew who he really was, and he screamed louder than the unbelievers because of it.

Elder Feo talks about three principles by which one can have a clear spiritual vision.

“We keep a clear spiritual vision when we focus on Jesus Christ and stay true to what we know to be true” was the first principle mentioned by Elder Feo.

Elder Feo says that members can do this by being faithful to our covenants, keeping the commandments and reaffirming our beliefs even stronger. He warns against being distracted by voices.

“Among all the voices of the world, the Lord is counting on me and you to declare our testimonies, to raise our voice, and to become His voice,” Elder Feo said.

“We keep a clear spiritual vision when we leave the natural man behind, repent, and begin a new life in Christ,” was the second principle mentioned by Elder Feo.

The way to do it, according to Elder Feo, is by making and keeping covenants to, “rise to a better life through Jesus Christ.”

He briefly mentioned the everyday struggles that we as mortals face during this part of our existence. He taught that when everyone becomes vulnerable when circumstances “decide to be acted upon.”

“Acting in faith means to rely on our Savior, believing that through His atonement, we can rise above everything, at His command,” Elder Feo said.

In his third and final principle, Elder Feo taught: “We keep a clear spiritual vision when we hear the voice of the lord and allow him to guide us.”

Continuing to pull from the story of Bartimaeus, he highlighted how this blind beggar was able to listen to the voice of the Lord in the middle of all other voices when he raised his voice.

Elder Feo ends with this promise, “I promise that as we hear the voice of the Lord and allow Him to guide us on the saviors covenant path, we will be blessed with clear vision, spiritual understanding and peace of heart and mind throughout our life.”

Elder Brent H. Nielson of the Seventy spoke about being eyewitnesses of Christ and to “bear record of what we both have seen and heard.”

He touches on his experiences in the courtroom after graduating from law school and his preparation in preparing witnesses to testify at trial. He emphasizes the witnesses who are under oath testify to the truthfulness of what they had both seen and heard while being recorded.

“The importance of credible witnesses was always at the forefront of my preparation,” Elder Nielson said.





During this time of his life, Elder Nielson noticed the words “witness” and “testimony” often used to share knowledge about the truthfulness of the case, as well as in the language of the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Elder Nielson mentions many scriptures that give examples of individuals being witnesses.

He also includes how temples, which dot the globe today, testify that, “The Lord is offering his blessings and ordinances to more and more of His children across the world.”

Elder Nielson invites members to participate in the gathering of Israel on the other side of the veil through family search and serving missions. He reflects on the evidence of growth of the church in Africa, Europe, Latin America, Caribbean and Philippines, that stands as an eyewitness of the ongoing restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ.

“It is with the power of this united witness that we continue to move forward with faith in the lord jesus christ and his gospel,” Elder Nielson said. “I join all of you, my friends, as we unitedly testify that these things are true. We make a record of what we have both seen and heard. You and I are witnesses to testify.”

Elder Jose L. Alonso of the Seventy, teaches how members should put Jesus Christ at the center of our lives. For a majority of his talk, he refers to the trials and afflictions people today, the early saints and individuals from the Book of Mormon face and suffer from.

“The profound questions of the soul, those that surface in our darkest hours and highest trials, are addressed through the unwavering love of Jesus Christ,” Elder Alonso said.

Elder Alonso teaches that the gift of the Atonement offers hope, healing and His constant presence in individual’s lives. He highlighted that the gift of the Atonement is available to all who reach out in faith and embrace it.

“As we diligently seek spiritual guidance, we embark on a deeply transformative odyssey that strengthens our testimony,” Elder Alonso said.

Referring to President Russell M. Nelson’s message, he urges the attendants to focus our lives on the Plan of Salvation, Christ and his gospel. Elder Alonso explains that joy comes through this. He also explains how avoiding the focus on our trials will help alleviate them.

“However, Jesus Christ exemplified the power of focusing on His Father, offering gratitude, and acknowledging that solutions to our trials do not always lie within ourselves, but with God,” Elder Alonso said.

Elder Alonso ends with this promise, “As we strive to place Him at the center of our lives, revelations unfold to us, his profound peace envelops us, and his infinite Atonement brings about our forgiveness and healing.”

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles begins his talk acknowledging the anniversary of Jesus Christ restoring His church on the earth and the opportunity to worship him during this Easter season. He follows this by sharing a Chinese story about a boy experiencing a series of both fortunate and unfortunate events.

He follows the story with this quote, “Yet in this world of tribulation, we know that all things work together for good to them that love God. Indeed as we walk uprightly and remember our covenants all things shall work together for your good. All things for your good.”

“With our trust and faith in God, trials and afflictions can be consecrated for our good,” Elder Gong said.

He shares another story of a Huddersfield England Stake President, Brother Samuel Bridgestock who served despite suffering with a recent stage four cancer diagnosis. Today, he continues to serve after four years of faithful service and advice from his wife.

He gives many examples of individuals living with enduring faith despite circumstances including Joseph of Egypt, Joseph Smith and many others. The stories of these individuals as well as the scriptures are “evidence we can hold in our hand that Jesus Christ and God fulfills his prophecies,” in relieving the burdens of His saints.

Elder Gong ends by highlighting the importance of temple worship and even mentions the significance of obtaining personal temple clothes to worship in a brief story of a grandmother and her special temple clothes.

Quoting President Russell M. Nelson, Elder Gong said, “Everything we believe and every promise God has made to his covenant people come together in the temple.”

Brother Michael T. Nelson, Second Counselor in the Young Men General Presidency focused his talk on how relationships with the youth influence ultimately influence their choices.

He bases this talk on the Book of Mormon hero, Helaman and his stripling warriors. Brother Nelson taught that Helaman was a man the Ammonites could trust because he prioritized building strong relationships with God and the people around him, faithfully followed the direction of his leaders, upheld the covenants he made and his humility in asking for help when it was needed.

While quoting Elder Dale G. Renlund, Brother Nelson teaches that to effectively serve others to see them as God would, and through this, one can comprehend the “true worth of a soul.”

Like Helaman, Brother Nelson said that bishops and Young Women presidents of the Church are instructed in “fulfilling their responsibilities for the youth.” They do this by encouraging those to do good and uphold the covenants they make, as Helaman taught.

“He trusted more in the strength that God would provide than in strength these Ammonites could have provided with their swords and arrows,” Brother Nelson said.

Brother Nelson highlights the resources the church provides including the guidance found in the Gospel Library app, Gospel Living app, scriptures, teachings of modern prophets, General Handbook and the Strength for the Youth, that can help the rising generation.

“No one serving in the Lord’s kingdom serves alone,” Brother Nelson said.

Brother Nelson ends by reaffirming that the focus should be on the rising generation. Church leaders and parents should follow the divine guidance and direction of the Holy Ghost.

“The youth today are among Heavenly Father‘s most noble spirits,” Brother Nelson said.

The session concluded with Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his focus on being one with Christ and how members can do so.

To start, Elder Cook had an experience as a 25–year-old man when the reality of the Savior’s Atonement hit home for him as he was studying for the California bar exam, after graduating from Stanford Law. He was invited by his mother to visit his dying grandfather. Through this experience, Elder Cook was taught that his focus should be on the Savior and his Atonement.

“We are united by our love of and faith in Jesus Christ and his Atonement. The essence of truly belonging is to be one with Christ,” Elder Cook said.

Reflecting on his experience on an assignment in Jerusalem in 2019, he had yet another experience emphasizing the need to focus on the Atonement, through the Savior’s intercessory prayer in Gethsemane.

“Oneness is what Christ prayed for prior to his betrayal and crucifixion. Oneness with Christ and our Heavenly Father can be obtained through the Savior‘s Atonement,” Elder Cook said.

Regarding the significance of the Savior‘s atoning sacrifice, Elder Cook shares the story of the revelation received during the organization of the church and government in 1830, which can be found in D&C:20.

Elder Cook continues to teach that we are all invited to receive his goodness and eternal life but there are conduct requirements. We are accountable. He teaches that we must be humble and repent of our sins and keep his commandments.

“The Lord‘s saving mercy is not dependant on lineage, education, economic status, or race. It is based on being one with Christ and His commandments.”

Elder Cook pairs these principles with the concept of agency. He reflects on a recent cover of a major university alumni publication which said, “There’s no room for free will.”

Disagreeing with the statement, Elder Cook said, “Without moral agency, we could not learn progress or choose to be one with Christ.”

Elder Cook continued to explain that we experienced agency even in premortal life. He touched on our choices regarding the choice to follow Christ before we came to this earth.

“We are free to choose and act, but we do not control the consequences,” Elder Cook said.

Elder Cook quotes President Russell M. Nelson by inviting members to “think celestial.” He teaches that putting family first is essential and being one with Christ which therefore translates to members thinking celestially. Elder Cook gives an example of this by quoting the Book of Mormon prophet Nephi and his experience in leaving behind in Jerusalem their riches and only having the family.

Elder Cook ends with this quote saying, “On matters of principle, conduct, religious observance, and righteous living, we are in control. Our faith in and worship of God the Father and His Son Jesus Christ is a choice that we make.”

The hymns for the Saturday afternoon session were provided by the BYU-Idaho choir.

President Russell M. Nelson and Elder Jeffery R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles were in attendance.