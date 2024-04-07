Elder Shayne M. Bowen



Elder Shayne M. Bowen of the Seventy addressed the congregation with a theme centered around “Miracles, Angels and Priesthood Power.” Elder Bowen rebutted the skepticism surrounding miracles, the existence of angels and the notion of a closed heaven, asserting the continuous presence of all three in the lives of believers.

Elder Bowen drew upon historical and personal narratives to illustrate the living power of priesthood authority, which he claims has been restored to the earth through Joseph Smith by figures such as Peter, James and John. This priesthood authority, according to Elder Bowen, enables the leadership of the Church by prophets, seers and revelators, with President Russell M. Nelson currently at the helm as the Prophet and President.

Shedding light on the tangible benefits of priesthood power, Elder Bowen spoke of receiving sacred ordinances and blessings that aid individuals in their spiritual journey and prepare them to live in God’s presence. He shared a personal account of his time as a young missionary in Chile, where he faced the fear of disappearance during a period of political unrest.

Through fervent prayer and the comfort of the Holy Ghost, Bowen recounted how he found peace and assurance in a patriarchal blessing he received as a teenager, promising him a future filled with family and faith.

Focusing on the power of priesthood blessings, Elder Bowen shared a miraculous family story involving his grandfather, Grant Reese Bowen, who prayed for his deceased mother to be brought back to life, a prayer that was astonishingly answered.

Elder Bowen recounted a harrowing incident where his own family survived a severe car accident. Miraculously, through the power of a priesthood blessing, his daughter Emily, who was critically injured and trapped under the van, was brought back to life and fully recovered. Elder Bowen attributed this miracle to the combined efforts of heavenly and earthly angels.

Elder Bowen testified of the restored priesthood power on earth, emphasizing that while not every prayer or desire is fulfilled in the way one might hope, God’s miracles are always delivered according to His will and timing. He encouraged those seeking the blessings of the priesthood to follow the path of covenants offered by God, assured by the guidance and support of church members and leaders.

Elder Steven R. Bangerter

Elder Steven R. Bangerter of the Seventy focused on the theme of divine purpose and personal responsibility. He invoked President Russell M. Nelson’s assertion that the youth.

“Chosen by God to come to earth at this precise time, to be a leader in His great work on earth,” Elder Bangerter said.

Elder Bangerter elaborated on the concept of foreordination, the belief that individuals were designated by God before birth to undertake specific missions on Earth.

This doctrine personifies that life’s opportunities, especially those related to service in the Church and contributing to the gathering of Israel, are a result of premortal choices.

“Foreordination does not guarantee that you will receive certain callings or responsibilities,” Elder Bangerter said.

Elder Bangerter encouraged the youth to engage in uplifting activities during their private moments, such as prayer and scripture study, to open themselves to revelation. Quoting President Nelson, he reminded them, “Your potential is divine. With your diligent seeking, God will give you glimpses of who you may become.”

Elder Bangerter assured the youth that by safeguarding their private times and seeking divine guidance, they would unlock a deeper understanding of their foreordained roles and divine potential.

“As you protect the private times of your life, your participation in the ordinances and covenants of the gospel will be more meaningful,” Elder Bangerter said, urging them to live in a way that aligns with God’s plan for them.

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus the Second Counselor in the Young Women General Presidency, celebrated a year of vibrant spiritual growth and engagement with the Church’s youth. Her message revolved around remaining steadfast in faith amidst a world of challenges.

Sister Spannaus drew inspiration from the biblical story of David and Goliath, emphasizing David’s unwavering faith in God as the key to overcoming seemingly insurmountable challenges. She proposed that, like David who prepared with five stones, we too can arm ourselves with spiritual strengths to face our giants.

She identified five “stones” or strengths vital for spiritual triumph:

Love for God: “When your love for Heavenly Father is the most important influence in your life, many decisions become easier,” Sister Spannaus quoted from the For the Strength of Youth guide. Faith in Jesus Christ: Trusting in Jesus’ power to atone for our sins is crucial. “The stone of faith in Jesus Christ will defeat any ‘giant’ in our lives.” Knowledge of True Identity: Reminding oneself of one’s divine lineage as a child of God can bolster confidence and purpose. Daily Repentance: Embraced as a liberating process of turning towards God and away from sin. Access to God’s Power: Through keeping covenants and utilizing the power of godliness in daily challenges.

To these, Sister Spannaus humorously wished to add a sixth stone: The testimony built from personal spiritual experiences, a foundation no one can undermine.

She extended an invitation for the youth to identify additional strengths essential for maintaining faithfulness to God. Promising that Christ will accompany them throughout life’s journey, Sister Spannaus assured that holding fast to these spiritual strengths would enable overcoming any obstacle.

“I testify that there is joy in being faithful to the God of the universe, the Savior of the world, the King of Kings. There is joy in being a disciple of Jesus Christ,” Sister Spannaus said.

Sister Spannaus concluded her talk by boring witness to the empowering truths of the gospel and the joyous journey of faithfulness to Christ, encouraging the youth to remain steadfast to the end.

Elder Matthew L. Carpenter

Elder Matthew L. Carpenter of the Quorum of the Seventy shared a nostalgic yet profound metaphor about preserving the spiritual blessings that are meant to last eternally, much like preserving peaches from his childhood. This message centers around the divine promise that if we live faithfully and uphold our covenants with God, the blessings tied to these covenants will be preserved beyond this mortal life, becoming eternal fruits.

Elder Carpenter elaborated on the essential role of the Holy Ghost, as the Holy Spirit of Promise, in sealing ordinances and ensuring that the blessings of these sacred acts extend into eternity for those who are faithful. Highlighting the significance of celestial marriage in this eternal perspective, Elder Carpenter cited President Russell M. Nelson’s teachings that celestial marriage — marriage in the right place, by the right authority, and with faithfulness to the covenant — is key to achieving exaltation.

Elder Carpenter then delineated the blessings of exaltation, such as living in God’s presence with our families, inheriting thrones, and receiving all that the Father has. He emphasized that entering into and faithfully keeping the covenant of celestial marriage is crucial to obtaining the highest degree of celestial glory.

Discussing how to maintain the covenant of marriage, Elder Carpenter introduced the concept of lateral and vertical bonds. The lateral bond refers to the relationship between spouses, which must be nurtured with love, fidelity and mutual support. The vertical bond is the covenant relationship with God, upheld by living according to the laws of the gospel and fulfilling temple covenants.

Elder Carpenter also addressed those who may find the ideal of an eternal marriage beyond their current reach, such as individuals whose spouses are not faithful, those who are single or those who have strayed from their covenants. He assured them that faithfulness to one’s own covenants ensures personal blessings from God, regardless of a spouse’s choices or marital status.

Furthermore, he reinforced the gospel’s message of hope and the possibility of repentance and forgiveness through Jesus Christ for those who have broken covenants.

Elder Carpenter testified of the restored authority to seal on Earth and in heaven, found within The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He affirmed that the blessings of the gospel, sealed by the Holy Ghost, can become “fruit that remains” eternally for those who enter into and faithfully abide by the new and everlasting covenant of marriage, thereby enabling individuals to receive the fullness of God’s glory.

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf

In his address “A Higher Joy,” Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles weaves his love for aviation with profound spiritual insights, inviting us to pursue a joy far surpassing any earthly pleasure. Elder Uchtdorf reminisces about the awe-inspiring moment when Milton Wright experienced the thrill of flight for the first time, likening it to the exhilarating joy found in living a gospel-centered life.

Elder Uchtdorf acknowledges that while everyone seeks happiness, true and lasting joy often eludes many. He clarifies that his aim is not to oversimplify the complexities of mental health but to offer a perspective on finding joy that transcends ordinary happiness. He emphasizes that the Savior’s peace is unique and unparalleled, offering a type of joy that is fulfilling and enduring.

Central to Elder Uchtdorf’s message is the gospel of Jesus Christ, which he describes as the “good news of great joy,” a path leading to an abundant life filled with divine light and eternal happiness. He reassures that God’s plan is designed for one’s joy, following Christ’s teachings and keeping His commandments and honoring covenants that unlock profound happiness.

Elder Uchtdorf addresses those who feel content without religion, acknowledging the many earthly pleasures that bring happiness. Yet, he gently suggests that the Savior offers something even greater: a higher joy that is everlasting, capable of sustaining us through life’s trials and sorrows.

He outlines steps to discover this joy: drawing nearer to God, actively seeking joy in one’s daily life and serving others to lighten their burdens. Through these actions, Elder Uchtdorf assures that individuals can experience the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding.

Concluding his message, Elder Uchtdorf invites all to embark on this journey towards a higher joy by drawing closer to God, looking for reasons to rejoice and sharing joy with others. He promises that by seeking and following Jesus Christ, one will discover a joy that is eternal and fulfilling, elevating one’s spirits beyond the fleeting pleasures of the world.