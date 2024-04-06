To begin the Saturday morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, President Dallin H. Oaks made several announcements of things that would make this conference unique.

First, President Oaks announced that President Russell M. Nelson would be watching from home. This typically happens when members of the First Presidency or Quorum of the Twelve Apostles are unwell and cannot attend in person.

He also announced that members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles would conduct three sessions of general conference this year. That has not happened since the early days of the Church.

Next, President Oaks thanked President M. Russell Ballard for his “legendary” service. President Ballard passed away in November 2023.

President Oaks also announced that the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square would include people from various countries, including Argentina, Austria, Chile, Denmark, England, France, Denmark, Ghana and South Korea.

Finally, Elder Oaks announced the release of several members of the Seventy and the Sunday School general presidency. He also conducted the sustaining vote for Elder Patrick Kearon, the newest member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Elder Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Elder Holland started by joking, “If you don’t give an acceptable talk, you can be banned from the next several conferences,” as he hadn’t been well enough to speak at the last few conferences.

He then spoke about some trials that he’s gone through recently, including the passing of his wife and a trip to the hospital less than 48 hours after the passing of his wife, staying there for six weeks.

“My beloved sisters and brothers, since that experience, I have tried to take up my cross more earnestly, with more resolve to find where I can raise an apostolic voice of both warmth and warning in the morning, during the day, and into the night,” Elder Holland said.

Elder Holland expressed his gratitude to those who fasted and prayed for his wellness, testifying that God hears and responds to every prayer.

“If we ‘ask not amiss,’ there are no limits to when, where, or about what we should pray,” Elder Holland said. “According to the revelations, we are to ‘pray always.’”

He then urged the congregation to pray individually, in families and in congregations of all sizes — both vocally and within their hearts.

Elder Holland then described Jesus Christ’s suffering in the Garden of Gethsemane, citing the fact that He prayed both then and throughout His life and stating that if Christ needed to pray, everyone should pray.

Sister J. Anette Dennis, First Counselor in the Relief Society General Presidency

Sister Dennis spoke about the surface meanings and the underlying meanings of children’s books, talking about how many aspects of the gospel have the same type of symbolism, including covenants.

“Baptism by immersion is the symbolic gate through which we enter into a covenant relationship with God,” Sister Dennis said. “Being immersed in the water and coming up again is symbolic of the Savior’s death and resurrection to new life.”

She also talked about the symbolism of the sacrament and the temple endowment, including the temple garments that endowed members of the Church wear.

“Our temple garment reminds us that the Savior and the blessings of His Atonement cover us throughout our lives,” Sister Dennis said. “As we put on the garment of the holy priesthood each day, that beautiful symbol becomes a part of us.”

Sister Dennis talked about the connection between the temple garment and Jesus Christ, stating that when she wears her garment, it’s a sign from her to Christ — not a sign from her to others.

She invited those who can to get their endowments.

Elder Alexander Dushku of the Seventy

Elder Dushku offered a message for those who worry about their testimonies — specifically those who worry because they feel like they haven’t had “overwhelming spiritual experiences.”

He talked about Joseph Smith’s overwhelming spiritual experience of the First Vision, relating that many expect such experiences in order to know what’s true. He said that while this does happen, it’s more common for people to gain small bits of insights, piece by piece.

“Rather than sending us a pillar of light, the Lord sends us a ray of light, and then another, and another,” Elder Dushku said.

He also said that everyone receives revelation a little differently, but assured that those who strive to exercise faith, repent, and honor their covenants are worthy to “receive these divine rays constantly.”

“The reality and power of one ray of testimony reinforces and combines with another, and then another, and another,” Elder Dushku said. “Line upon line, precept upon precept, here a ray and there a ray — one small, treasured spiritual moment at a time — there grows up within us a core of light-filled, spiritual experiences. Perhaps no one ray is strong enough to constitute a full testimony, but together they can become a light the darkness of doubt cannot overcome.”

Ulisses Soares, Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Elder Soares said that amid the excitement of new temples being built, the purpose of the temple sometimes gets overlooked. He talked about the “divine connection” that individuals can build with God through covenants performed in the temple.

He talked about Nephi’s confidence before the Lord, expressing that all can have such confidence. He described a ward of which he knows in which the bishop treats the oldest primary class as a “temple preparation” class. The bishop frequently meets with the kids to make sure that they are prepared for the following year when they’ll be old enough to attend the temple. He goes through the temple recommend interview questions with them so that they will be confident and educated when they go to the temple for the first time.

Elder Soares quoted President Russell M. Nelson: “The temple lies at the center of strengthening our faith and spiritual fortitude because the Savior and His doctrine are the very heart of the temple,” he said. “Everything taught in the temple, through instruction, and through the Spirit, increases our understanding of Jesus Christ. His essential ordinances bind us to Him through sacred priesthood covenants. Then, as we keep our covenants, He endows us with His healing, strengthening power. And oh, how we will need His power in the days ahead.”

Elder Soares then talked about the transformation that happens in the temple, urging members of the congregation to “take the temple with (them) into (their) homes and lives.” He also encouraged everyone to not have unkind feelings toward anyone.

Elder Jack N. Gerard of the Seventy

To begin his talk, Elder Gerard spoke about Christ’s integrity while performing the Atonement. He mentioned that even though Christ did not want to have to go through such hardships, He chose to do so anyway. He then went on to talk about integrity, using this example of Christ as the golden standard.

“Jesus Christ is our exemplar,” Elder Gerard said. “Living a life of integrity requires us to be true to God, to each other and to our divine identity.”

He mentioned that some organizations urge their employees to consider how their actions would look if they were to be published on the front page of a newspaper, asking the congregation members to do the same.

Elder Gerard talked about the importance of the two great commandments, which are to love God and to love thy neighbor. He said that members of the Church at times try to love God with such zeal that they forget to love their neighbors.

“Christian kindness is not a substitute for integrity,” Elder Gerard said. “As a covenant people, and as leaders in His church, we must be beyond reproach and aligned with the standards the Lord has set.”

President Henry B. Eyring, Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Although President Eyring was in attendance at the Conference Center, his address was a pre-recorded message displayed on the screen.

He began by talking about an experience while he was serving as the president of BYU-Idaho in 1976. He and his wife drove to Idaho Falls to attend the sealing of some close friends, leaving their children with a babysitter. While they were there, they found out that the Teton Dam had burst, destroying much of the city of Rexburg, the home of BYU-I and where their children were being babysat.

Without the option of driving home, they could do nothing but book a motel room and stay in Idaho Falls, praying for the well-being of their children and the people of Rexburg.

While Sister Eyring was in distress, President Eyring had peace, allowing him to rest. When Sister Eyring asked how he could sleep at such a time, he responded that there was no need to fear because no matter what happened, they had been sealed in the temple, so he knew that his family would be together.

In his general conference talk, Elder Eyring quoted President Thomas S. Monson, former president of the Church who said, “As we attend the temple, there can come to us a dimension of spirituality and a feeling of peace … We will grasp the true meaning of the words of the Savior when He said, ‘Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you. … Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.’”

He then quoted President Nelson, the current president of the Church, who said, “the safest place to be spiritually is living inside your temple covenants. … Everything we believe and every promise God has made to His covenant people come together in the temple.”