President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, conducted the the Sunday morning session of the General Conference of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Elder Eyring was provided an adapted podium, so he could conduct from his seat. As mentioned in a recent Facebook post by President Russell M. Nelson, there were various accessibility accommodations provided for senior Church leaders including prerecorded messages. President Nelson participated in this session of conference from home.

Elder Ronald A. Rasband

Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Elder Rasband opened the session by speaking about the importance of words.

He taught how words matter in our lives:

1. The Lord’s words matter

2. The words of the prophets matter

3. Our words matter

Elder Rasband expanded on each of these points by teaching how these principles have been apparent in his life and in lessons learned in the scriptures.

He encouraged listeners to be careful what words they use and how they say them.

“Let me suggest three simple phrases that we can use to take the sting out of difficulties and differences, lift and reassure each other,” Elder Rasband said. “’Thank you.’ ‘I am sorry.’ And ‘I love you.’ Do not save these humble phrases for a special event or catastrophe. Use them often and sincerely for they show regard for others.”

President Susan H. Porter

Primary General President

President Porter addressed her message to the children observing the session. She spoke about the gift of prayer and how anyone can pray to Heavenly Father to know, grow and show.

When praying to know why something is hard in one’s life, President Porter encouraged them to ask ‘what‘ instead of ‘why.‘ She further taught this point using the story of Nephi in the Book of Mormon. When Nephi’s bow broke, he didn’t ask why it happened, but he made a new bow and he counseled with his father to know where to go to find food.

“Heavenly Father will guide you when you ask Him what you can do and what you can learn,” President Porter said.

President Porter shared her personal experience of prayer working in her life. Since she was a little girl, she prayed her father would be baptized as a member of the Church and that her family could receive the blessings of eternity.

Though her father passed away at 86-years-old and was never baptized, she felt impressed by the spirit that her father wanted to receive the blessings of the gospel five days after he died.

“I will never forget the day I knelt around the altar in the temple with my sister and brothers to be sealed to my parents,” President Porter said. “I had started praying for this blessing when I was in Primary, and I received it when I was a grandmother. Perhaps you are praying for blessings for your family and others you love. Don’t give up! Heavenly Father will show you what you can do.”

Elder Dale G. Renlund

Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Elder Renlund began by sharing a story of when his family went on a kayaking excursion in Hawaii. Though the kayaks were different than the ones he had previously used, he was able to speed ahead of his family at first. But when some waves came, he lost balance and fell into the water while his family was able to continue on.

After falling off twice, he was advised to keep his momentum by paddling continuously and moving forward, which kept him afloat for the rest of the journey. He used this experience to demonstrate the importance of spiritual momentum, a topic President Nelson touched on in the April 2022 General Conference.

“Momentum involves both speed and direction,” Elder Renlund said. “If I had paddled the kayak vigorously in the wrong direction, I could have created significant momentum, but I would not have reached the intended destination. Similarly, in life, we need to ‘row’ toward the Savior to come unto Him.”

In order to ‘row’ toward the Savior, Elder Renlund taught that the steps included in the gospel of Jesus Christ must be continually repeated in a “powerful, virtuous cycle,” as mentioned by President Nelson.

“I invite you to live the doctrine of Christ repeatedly and iteratively and help others on their way,” Elder Renlund said. “I testify that the doctrine of Christ is central to Heavenly Father’s plan; it is, after all, His doctrine. As we exercise faith in Jesus Christ and His Atonement, we are propelled along the covenant path and motivated to help others become faithful disciples of Jesus Christ.”

Elder Paul B. Pieper

Of the Seventy

Elder Pieper taught that trust is a two-way connection that forms the foundation of all relationships, including one’s relationship with Heavenly Father. Trust in God is necessary to build a relationship with Him.

He shared an experience in his family where, after graduating from law school in Utah, they moved to the eastern United States far from their family and friends after counseling with the Lord. After some time, there was downsizing at the firm, and he faced losing his job while supporting his family — that included a young child with long-term special needs — and serving in a calling that would require significant commitment.

“I had fallen backward, and it now appeared that no one was going to catch me,” Elder Pieper said. “One day the words ‘Don’t ask why; ask what I want you to learn’ came distinctly into my mind and heart… This was a critical point in my life – it was the moment I realized that the best way to learn to trust in God was by simply trusting Him. In the subsequent weeks, I watched with amazement as the Lord miraculously unfolded His plan to bless our family.”

He shared that trusting in God is a necessary part of being His disciple.

“God invites us to grow by trusting His spiritual tutoring through soul-stretching experiences,” Elder Pieper said. “Therefore, we can be sure that whatever trust we may have demonstrated in God in the past, another trust-stretching experience lies yet ahead. God is focused on our growth and progress. He is the master teacher, the complete coach who is always stretching us to help us realize more of our divine potential. That will always include a future invitation to trust Him just a little bit more.”

Elder Patrick Kearon

Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Elder Patrick Kearon is the newest member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, being called to the position in December 2023.

In his address, Elder Kearon taught that the intent of God’s plan of salvation is happiness, redemption, mercy and salvation. Heavenly Father does not seek to deny but to give every opportunity to bring His children home.

“God is in relentless pursuit of you,” Elder Kearon said. “He wants all of His children to choose to return to Him, and He employs every possible measure to bring you back.”

Elder Kearon used examples from the New Testament to show that Jesus Christ sought out the lost sheep to help them, not exclude them. He did not reject sinners or recoil from the sick, but He looked to heal them and offer mercy and hope.

“The veil of the temple was rent in twain when Jesus died on the cross,” Elder Kearon said, “symbolizing that access back to the presence of the Father had been ripped wide open—to all who will turn to Him, trust Him, cast their burdens on Him, and take His yoke upon them through covenant connection. In other words, the Father’s plan is not about roadblocks. It never was; it never will be.”

Elder Brian K. Taylor

Of the Seventy

Elder Taylor addressed the question “Why do some receive their yearned-for miracles quickly, while others patiently endure, waiting upon the Lord?”

He shared three divine principles to find peace in life’s challenges:

1. Stronger faith comes from putting Jesus Christ first

2. Brighter hope comes by envisioning our eternal destiny

3. Greater power comes by focusing on joy

Elder Taylor shared the story of Holly and Rick, who recently lost their son in a fire. While trying to save her son, Holly severely burned her hands and feet. But when sharing her experience in a testimony meeting she expressed peace and joy in the miracles God worked in this difficult time in her family’s life.

“This precious mother’s unbearable grief was replaced by surpassing peace with this thought: ‘My hands are not the hands that save. Those hands belong to the Savior! Instead of looking at my scars as a reminder of what I was not able to do, I remember the scars my Savior bears.'”

Elder Taylor closed by sharing the words he felt prompted to share with Holly and Rick after hearing their story, feeling prompted to use the Lord’s words in various verses of scripture.

“‘Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest,'” Elder Taylor recited. “‘I will also ease the burdens which are put upon your shoulders, that even you cannot feel them upon your backs, even while you are in bondage; … that ye may know of a surety that I, the Lord God, do visit my people in their afflictions. I will not leave you comfortless: I will come to you.'”

President Dallin H. Oaks

First Counselor in the First Presidency

President Oaks emphasized the importance of covenants in his conference address. While it is being challenged in society today, giving up some personal freedoms to live in an organized society has been reaffirmed for millennia.

President Oaks compared those who make covenants to those who make commitments in careers like those in the military, judges, medical personnel and firefighters. Like missionaries, they wear specific clothing and name tags as a reminder of the responsibilities they hold.

He taught that covenants made through baptism and other ordinances were foundational in the restoration of the Church and are still necessary today to receive the blessings of exaltation.

President Oaks ended his address by reaffirming the mission of the Church.

“The Church of Jesus Christ is known as a church which emphasizes making covenants with God,” President Oaks said. “Covenants are inherent in each of the ordinances of salvation and exaltation this restored Church administers. The ordinance of baptism and its associated covenants are the essential requirements for entrance into the celestial kingdom. The ordinances and associated covenants of the temple are the essential requirements for exaltation in the celestial kingdom, which is eternal life, the greatest of all the gifts of God. That is the focus of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.”