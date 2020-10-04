General conference wraps up with guidance for facing trials

The 190th Semiannual General Conference concluded on Sunday afternoon with messages about overcoming trials with faith.

President Henry B. Eyring shared lessons he learned from his mother and examples of Jesus Christ, to encourage others to be hopeful in uncertain times. He asked all to keep aware of other’s tribulations and be willing to help.

“People are driven to their knees by adversity,” said President Eyring. “By their faithful endurance and effort, they become more like the Savior and our Heavenly Father.”

Elder Jeremy R. Jaggi spoke on the power of patience and addressed the many hardships that individuals have faced this year. He thanked the missionaries who had to face reassignment, go home or isolate earlier this year.

“2020 instead brought the global COVID-19 pandemic, civil unrest, and economic challenges,” said Elder Jaggi. “Our Heavenly Father may be allowing us time to reflect and consider our understanding of patience and our conscious decision to choose joy.”

Elder Gary E. Stevenson shared examples of how the Lord has aided the Church and its members the past year. These examples included:

Church becoming more home-centered The emphasis on ministering, and The return of temple ordinances.

Brother Milton da Rocha Camargo spoke about how asking and receiving revelation can help guide those in struggling times. He encouraged all to actively communicate with God.

“The world can also be harsh and heartbreaking,” said Brother Camargo. “But as we open our hearts in prayer, we will feel the comfort that comes from our Father in Heaven and the assurance that He loves and values us.”

Elder Dale G. Renlund spoke about taking actions that improve self progress and help us in gaining Christ-like attributes.

“Am I doing enough?” asked Elder Renlund. “What else should I be doing? The action we take in response to these questions is central to our happiness in this life and in the eternities.”

Elder Kelly R. Johnson shared on how people can access “God’s power” and how it can help with personal challenges.

“I have learned that having the word of God deep in my soul, coupled with faith in the Lord Jesus Christ and His Atonement, allows me to draw upon the power of God to overcome the adversary and anything he may throw at me,” said Elder Johnson.

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland spoke about keeping faith in God in both bad and good times. He gave an apostolic promise that prayers will always be heard and answered.

“COVID and cancer, doubt and dismay, financial trouble and family trials,” said Elder Holland. “When will these burdens be lifted? The answer is by and by.”

President Russell M. Nelson concluded the session by encouraging all to have optimism for the future. He also announced plans for the opening of new temples.

“Let us not spin our wheels in the memories of yesterday,” said President Nelson. “The gathering of Israel moves forward. The Lord Jesus Christ directs the affairs of His Church, and it will achieve its divine objectives.”