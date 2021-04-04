General conference wraps up with guidance on growing closer to God

The 191st Semiannual General Conference concluded Sunday afternoon with messages and guidance about how we can defend and nurture our faith.

President Dallin H. Oaks shared insights about the Constitution of the United States. He asked all to “learn and advocate the inspired principles of the Constitution.”

President Oaks highlighted five inspired principles from the Constitution:

People are the source of government power. Division of delegated power between nation and subsidiary states. Separation of powers. Guaranteed individual rights and limits on government authority. “The vital purpose of the entire Constitution.”

“We should never assert that a faithful Latter-day Saint cannot belong to a particular party or vote for a particular candidate,” President Oaks said. “We teach correct principles and leave our members to choose how to prioritize and apply those principles on the issues presented from time to time.”

Elder Ronald A. Rasband spoke on the power and presence of miracles in our lives. He explained that they are extensions of the Plan of Salvation.

“Through faith, the miracle will come, though not necessarily on our timetable or with the resolution we desired,” Elder Rasband said. “Does that mean we are less than faithful or do not merit His intervention? No. We are beloved of the Lord. He gave His life for us and His Atonement continues to release us from burdens and sin as we repent and draw close to Him.”

Elder Timothy J. Dyches spoke about the light of Christ and how it can guide us through dark trials. He shared that the light can help us to understand the meaning of hardships and how they can transform us into better disciples of Christ.

“His light in you is enhanced with your acts of kindness, patience, forgiveness, charity, and shows itself in your happy countenance,” said Elder Dyches.

Elder D. Todd Christofferson spoke about the blessings members can receive by following the “covenant path.”

“Following the principles and commandments of the gospel of Jesus Christ day by day is the happiest and most satisfying course in life,” he shared.

Elder Alan R. Walker reminded us all about the restoration of the Gospel and the importance of the Gathering of Israel. Elder Walker shared some of his past sacred experiences, such as being sealed in the temple. He expressed gratitude for being involved in the gospel at a young age.

“I feel eternally grateful that from a young age the law of the Lord started to be engraved deeply in my heart through sacred ordinances in His holy house,” Elder Walker said. “How fundamental it is to know that He is our God, that we are His people, and that whatever circumstances surround us, if we are faithful and obey the covenants we have entered into, we can be ‘encircled about eternally in the arms of his love.’”

Elder David A. Bednar spoke about the importance of gospel principles. He emphasized that members should teach and live out principles correctly. Elder Bednar compares Church principles to a helm on a ship.

“Correct principles enable us to find our way and to stand firm, steadfast, and immovable so we do not lose our balance and fall in the raging latter-day storms of darkness and confusion,” said Elder Bednar.

President Russell M. Nelson concluded the session by talking about temples and their ongoing construction. He announced construction plans for 20 new temples.