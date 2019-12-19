Gentleman Trio crowds Colonial Theater

GENTRI, The Gentleman Trio, took concert attendees around the world in song at their performance in The Colonial Theater Dec. 17 as part of their 2019 Finding Christmas Tour.

Community members and students gathered in the theater to hear the trio sing new arrangements of well-known Christmas songs including “Silent Night,” “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen,” “Joy to the World” and “The Little Drummer Boy.”

“What stuck out to me most because I’ve been to several of their concerts, is how focused on Christ it is,” said Aliese Fitch, a senior studying child development. “The video they showed of the nativity during ‘Silent Night’ made me cry. I feel like that’s really rare nowadays and that was beautiful.”

In between songs, GENTRI members Brad Robins, Casey Elliott and Bradley Quinn Lever shared stories they remember from past Christmases. Elliott shared his love of dressing up as Santa Claus in full costume as a 16-year-old. Robins talked about his memories of real Christmas trees and the disappointment that came when his family replaced it with a fake one. Lever shared his love for pull-apart rolls and other Christmas foods.

The audience laughed as jokes were told and cheered as they hit higher notes and belted Christmas songs in vocal harmony.

The loudest laughs came as the audience got involved with the “GENTRI Movie Medley Game.” The trio invited the audience members to choose a theme song from a movie and a favorite Christmas song. Once they received feedback from the audience, they challenged their music director to combine the Jurassic Park theme song with “Jingle Bells” leading to the first-ever rendition of “Jurassic Jingles.”

“What brought us here is we really wanted to get in the Christmas spirit and we’ve heard a lot about GENTRI and wanted to feel that spirit from people that share the same faith as us,” said Tayler Roberts, a junior majoring in marriage and family studies.

Throughout the performance, GENTRI encouraged the audience to believe and hope through Jesus Christ as they remember the reason for the season.

“When we experience the hope of this amazing season right alongside real sorrow and suffering, it can seem that the holidays just make everything worse,” Elliott said while performing. “The truth is Christmas is about believing: believing that there is a light that shines in the darkness, believing even when it seems impossible in true beauty, in real healing and in hope that can fill our souls with light.”

Jacob Baggett, a sophomore studying healthcare administration, does some marketing for GENTRI and used the concert as an opportunity to surprise his wife.

“My favorite part is that they’re Christ-centered in all of their songs,” Baggett said. “No matter what song it is they all involve Christ in some shape or form, at least in this concert.”

His wife, Rebekah Baggett, a sophomore studying exercise physiology enjoyed the surprise from her husband, described the concert as awesome and said she got goosebumps from the show.

Kaden Jenkins, an incoming freshman majoring in history, had never heard of GENTRI until his family brought him to the concert for his sister’s birthday.

“I just got off my mission a week ago so I didn’t even know about it until two days ago and they’re really good singers,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins, accompanied by his sister and mother, took pictures at the meet and greet held in the gallery after the show.

More information about GENTRI and future performances can be found on their website.