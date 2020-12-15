Geology Museum impacted by COVID-19

On the door leading to the entrance of the Geology Museum, a sign taped to the front reads, “the museum will be opened by appointment only,” rocks and fossils shine on the other side of thick glass.

Because of the restrictions placed on BYU-Idaho’s campus, the museum faced restrictions of its own.

The Geology Museum allows only 10 visitors to enter at a time. With these changes, the number of visitors at the museum, according to one office worker in the Romney building, “has dwindled in comparison.”

A sophomore General Studies major named Hannah Klepacz, who gives tours of the museum, gave some insight on how she feels about the museum itself.

“I think the exhibits are fascinating,” Klepacz said.

She considers the rock and mineral exhibit her favorite since the process of understanding these features of the museum is very hands-on and creatively immersive.

Klepacz explained in great detail how among geologists and other donors, President Henry B. Eyring, made a large contribution to the museum.

“All of the funds that our school uses for the BYU-I museums are donations from others,” Klepacz explained.

Klepacz often uses the museum as a “quiet place.” Somewhere to focus on completing homework assignments.

“Mutual groups, family home evening groups, and all other individuals in the BYU-Idaho community usually came to the museum to see the featured exhibits as a fun activity and learning experience,” stated Hannah.

Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, these numbers have faltered as expressed by the Geology Museum office workers themselves. The restrictions and safety precautions seem to have created a sense of frustration with the community.

“I wish I could go in whenever I wanted to like I did in the past,” Klepacz said.

When asked, Klepacz and other staff members will unlock the doors to the museum if there aren’t any appointments.

The BYU-Idaho Geology Museum is located in room 156 of the George S. Romney building. The museum is open Monday thru Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. These hours are similar to what they were before COVID-19, but many new changes have been implemented for attending this museum.

To make a museum visitation appointment, email geologysec@byui.edu to set up an appointment.