Get a ‘how to’ in dating with the Wellness Workshops

Students are invited to come to the Wellness Workshops to learn about the Relationship Attachment Model created by John Van Epp, and how it can benefit them in their current and future relationships.

These workshops are run by students in the Family 490R-01 Relationship Education Certification class on campus.

In the 490 class, students practice using the Relationship Attachment Model, or R.A.M., in a dating situation or in marriage. Students then become certified in teaching the R.A.M. after a certain amount of hours.

Students interested about learning the R.A.M. can attend the Wellness Workshops on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. until March 18. The workshops are offered in the John Taylor Building, room 100; the George S. Romney Building, room 105; the John W. Hart Building, room 152; the Hyrum Manwaring Student Center, room 174B; and the John L. Clarke Building, room 225.

For more information and to sign up to attend, visit the Wellness Workshops and Events page.