Get baked: The impact of baking YouTube channels

Stacey Russell began her YouTube channel with a love for baking. Her channel, College bakes with Stace, has become a huge part of her life as she shares her knowledge of cooking and baking with her subscribers.

Russell began this baking journey because of her grandma. She learned the ropes as early as 4-years-old. During the summer, Russell would visit her grandma and follow her around the kitchen.

Since then, Russell has created her own delicious recipes and has been the talk of every gathering. She discovered people loved her treats, and wanted to share how to make them. The easiest way to share her experience in a step-by-step process was through YouTube.

“There are a lot of people that don’t know how to cook or bake, and I wanted to be able to put my two cents out there in the world and help people, especially college kids,” Russell said. “They’re coming fresh out of living at home to living on their own, and they only know how to make boxed mac and cheese or ramen.”

Russell continues her channel to help others learn how to cook or bake. She acknowledges that it can be hard to learn, especially for people who have not attempted baking before.

“Just because you mess up doesn’t mean you have to give up,” Russell said. “Even if you mess up a little thing, that little thing could be the next best recipe for you.”

Russell will continue updating videos on her YouTube channel in the future and hopes to soon get into cake decorating.