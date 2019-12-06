Get help from the Academic Support Center free of charge

According to their 2018 fact sheet, The Academic Support Center at BYU-Idaho gave their services to over 20,000 students. In total, those 20,000 students visited with a tutor 216,000 times. There are 1,659 tutors who have collectively accrued 222,000 hours of tutoring.

Greg Hazard, the Academic Support Department Chair has worked at BYU-I for 24 years. Hazard said his favorite part of work is, “students, hands down. I love spending time with students. In my mind every student here has the potential to succeed and be great. It’s fun to be able to help them and to see their progress.”

The Academic Support Center has eight learning centers including the Tutoring Center, Presentation Practice Center, Reading Center, Writing Center, Math Study Center, Study Skills Center, Volunteer Connections Center and English Transitional Center.

According to the BYU-I Newsroom, “The Tutoring Center is a free resource available to all BYU-Idaho students.”

Hazard said free tutoring is unique. He has attended many academic conferences and has never seen another school offer free tutoring.

According to Hazard, the average GPA of a student taking advantage of the tutoring is a 3.4.

“I honestly believe that the tutoring center helped me pass my biology classes,” said Madilyn Ball, a junior studying nursing. “It’s helped me a lot. I’ve come here two to three times a week for the last three years.”

According to the fact sheet, 98% of students who were surveyed said they would recommend the Academic Support Center to a friend. 78% of students said they enjoyed their class more after being tutored and 31% of students said they would have dropped their class had they not received tutoring for it.