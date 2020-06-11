Get hooked on June 13

June 13 marks Idaho’s Free Fishing Day where people can grab fishing gear, food and sunscreen then head to their closest body of water for some fishing.

“Free Fishing Day is an Idaho tradition that usually includes Fish and Game employees and volunteers bringing fishing gear to various fishing spots and loaning rods, reels and tackle and helping people learn to fish,” according to an Idaho Department of Fish and Game press release. “While that’s not an option because of COVID-19, it’s still a great opportunity for novice anglers to experience some of the wonderful fishing opportunities Idaho has to offer. Be sure to practice appropriate social distancing and be safe when you’re enjoying your time outdoors.”

Idaho Fish and Game employees stocked lakes and ponds with trout, salmon and steelhead fish this year.

The Free Fishing day on June 13 is a day where all can fish with no fishing license required. Fish and Game just asked participating community members to practice social distancing.

Fish and Game updated the 2019-2020 fishing guidelines brochure to include rules regarding current public safety conditions.

According to the Idaho Fish and Game website, 2020 changes concern catching Steelhead, a type of rainbow trout.

Steelhead fishing is closed on North Fork Clearwater river

Steelhead fishing is closed on North Fork Clearwater river Reduced to 1 bag each day

Reduced to 3 in possession

“All limits are for adipose-clipped steelhead only,” According to the website. “Steelhead with an intact adipose fin must be released immediately.”

For any more details or guidelines visit the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.