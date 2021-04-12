Get involved at the Activities and Involvement Center

The Activities and Involvement Center is located across from the University Store. It’s a one-stop resource for students looking to get involved in the variety of activities that are held on and off campus.

Christa Mayberry, a junior studying art education and the student director of the Activities and Involvement Center, said the Activities and Involvement Center is a place where you can learn about any activity on campus.

“We provide answers to questions regarding all your activity needs,” Mayberry said. “And if we don’t know the answer, we will find it.”

In the upcoming spring semester, the Center will have information for activities about participating in service activities, playing on intramural sports teams or joining societies on campus.

Mariah Richey, a sophomore studying recreation management, is a tour guide for incoming students and said she always looks forward to stopping by the Activities and Involvement Center on her tours.

“My favorite place to take the students is the Involvement Center,” Ritchie said. “I love helping them discover how many activities there are that are in line with their passions and hobbies.”

The Activities and Involvement Center is not just for new students; it’s for everyone — students, spouses and their families. Mayberry shared there is no excuse to get bored in Rexburg because something fun is always happening.

“So many students say, ‘there is nothing to do in Rexburg,’ and we can help students realize that’s not true,” Mayberry said. “We have so many cool activities, whether you are sporty, nerdy, service-minded, date crazy, outdoorsy, indoorsy or just trying to escape the cold.”

Through the Involvement Center, students can connect to the many student support mentoring programs available on campus. These programs provide mentors for students to help them with goal setting, time management, financial wellness and much more.

Not only can students learn about ways to get involved on campus, but it’s a great place to hang out or work on homework. Students do not need an appointment and are welcome to stop by anytime during the school day.

“You should know about the Activities and Involvement Center because we offer free mints and candy,” Mayberry said. “Anyone is invited to come sit awhile and enjoy the center.”

Many activities are also available for students that are not currently living in Rexburg. Students can stay connected through the “Not On Campus” tab on the Activities and Involvement website.

Getting involved in service projects, mentoring programs, intramural sports, dances, Home Evening activities and fitness classes is just the beginning. New activities are always happening on campus, and every student is invited to the Activities and Involvement Center to learn more.