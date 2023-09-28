The BYU football team will make their home Big 12 debut on Friday night when they welcome the University of Cincinnati Bearcats to Lavell Edwards Stadium.

Friday’s game will kick off at 8:15 p.m., and it will be broadcast live on ESPN.

Ahead of this showdown, here are some things to be aware of.

Bounce Back opportunity

Both BYU (3-1) and Cincinnati (2-2) enter this game on the heels of in-conference losses.

BYU fell 38-27 last week in their road matchup with the Kansas Jayhawks.

“We are 3-1 right now, so this isn’t a time to panic,” said BYU Head Coach Kalani Sitake in his weekly press conference. “But this is a time to have a high sense of urgency to make sure we are performing at our best. If we perform at our best, we have to deal with the results. I don’t feel we played our best at Kansas. It’s going to take all of our players doing their job the best they can at a high level of execution.”

Cincinnati will look to rebound following last week’s 20-6 home loss against the Oklahoma Sooners.

“You know, obviously we are coming out there to try to compete and win the football game and we were in the game all the way to the end,” said Bearcats Head Coach Scott Satterfield in his weekly press conference.

Players to watch

BYU

The Cougars are led by their senior quarterback Kedon Slovis, who is coming off a season-high 357 passing yard performance against Kansas.

“I think he’s better than advertised,” said BYU wide receiver Chase Roberts. “The kid is a stud, on and off the field. That’s the biggest thing that stood out to me when he came in. He’s been a great leader for us. I’ve learned a lot from him and the way he carries himself.”

BYU is led by Junior linebacker Ben Bywater on defense. Bywater posted a team-high ten tackles, including one sack against the Jayhawks last week.

“They’re very solid on defense,” Satterfield said. “They made a change last year with a new defensive coordinator that came in this year. They’ve been very solid on that side of the ball.”

Cincinnati

The Bearcats are led offensively by their senior transfer quarterback Emory Jones, who spent the 2022 football season with the Arizona State Sun Devils. Entering Friday’s game, Jones is averaging a career-high 242.5 passing yards per game.

Senior linebacker Dorian Jones leads Cincinnati on defense. Dorian leads the Bearcats with 26 tackles this season.

“I think they have a really good front on offense and defense,” Sitake said. “I’ve been especially impressed with the interior defensive linemen and how they play. It’s a dangerous team, with a lot of skill.”

Friendly Territory

After back-to-back weeks on the road, the Cougars are eager to return to Lavell Edwards Stadium.

“I’m super excited to play in the first Big 12 home game under the lights at LaVell,” Slovis said. “It is such a big deal to our guys who have been here and for the community. The fan base has been waiting for this opportunity for over a decade, so I think it will be a great game. Our first two home games were packed, so I’m excited to see what it’s like for conference games.”