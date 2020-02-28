Get ready for food, flowers and fashion

Members of various majors and emphases including apparel entrepreneurship, catering and floral design are joining together for an afternoon of food, flowers and fashion.

After countless hours of planning and designing, models will walk down the runway of the John W. Hart Auditorium on March 28. The title of the show is “Pure Expressions: A Return to You.”

Wendy Triana, a junior studying FCS apparel entrepreneurship, is part of the committee heading the entire show. She commented that there are more details involved in planning than she originally thought. In her opinion, timing has been the most difficult part so far.

“Who should go first, who should walk down, who should go last to walk down,” Triana said. “I think that is the most important.”

Jill Sutton, a junior studying FCS apparel entrepreneurship and a member of the committee, believes the show can be enjoyed by anyone who is willing to come.

“It’s for everybody,” Sutton said. “Whether they appreciate clothing or just art in general. It’s just something super fun to see what your peers are doing.”

The fashion show is scheduled to be on March 28 at 1 p.m. in the Hart Auditorium.

More information will be available as the event comes closer.