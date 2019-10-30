Bowling for glory and t-shirts

Student Activities is hosting an individual bowling tournament at BYU-Idaho’s Strike Zone Bowling Alley on Nov. 1 at 6 p.m.

This semester’s tournament will be the first tournament utilizing the cosmic bowling features recently added to the Strike Zone. Cosmic bowling is a black light, glow–in–the–dark bowling experience.

“It is an opportunity to win a T-shirt,” said Ryan Hansen, a Student Activities adviser. “It is an opportunity to get involved with other students, peers and people interested in bowling. They can come out and have a fun time.”

Students can find more information and register for $3 on the campus recreation website. The registration fee covers three games, bowling ball and shoe rental.

“For this tournament, you can be an individual and come out and compete,” Hansen said. “You don’t have to know somebody else. You can come out, make friends and just enjoy a good time without worrying about having enough people to create a team.”

Previous bowling tournaments have been team events. Hansen believed an individual tournament would encourage more people to sign up.

“I was hoping to make it as easy as possible for students,” Hansen said. “We have several sports where we have to make a team. You have to have seven or more individuals to be a team.”

Student Activities is renting out four of the six lanes at the bowling alley. Hansen believes that 24 students can participate each hour. If there are more participants, they will rotate to allow everyone to play three games. There is no skill set required to play.

“People of all skill sets can come out,” said Harold Rose, the bowling supervisor. “Nobody is a professional. It is just a chance for people to come bowl at the Strike Zone Bowling Alley.”

The tournament is open to all BYU-I students, employees and their spouses. Spectators are welcome to come watch. The deadline to sign up is Oct. 30. Participants are welcome to use their own equipment or the equipment provided by the bowling alley. Refreshments will be provided for all participants.