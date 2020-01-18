Getcha head in the game

The dribbling of basketballs echoed throughout the halls of the BYU-Idaho Center as female basketball players lined up to receive their tryout numbers on Jan. 15.

After pinning the numbers on their back, they huddled up in the middle of the courts and received instructions on what to expect. They split into six groups of six players and spread out onto the open courts. Each court contained a coach, who instructed different drills.

Zach Schlesinger, a junior studying history education and the women’s competitive basketball coordinator, explained the set up of tryouts.

“We got six teams in the league and we have our six coaches here,” Schlesinger said. “Basically, for two hours we will be having stations where the girls will rotate from station to station. That way every coach will get to look at them and see how well they play.”

As the coaches ran the drills, each player worked with their teammates to complete the drills. After a while, the girls had sweat dripping off of them as their breathing intensified, but they kept the same pace until they rotated to the next drill.

After two hours of running drills from different coaches, the first round of tryouts ended for the night. Many stayed later to practice for the next day.

As the clock approached 7 p.m., many male players started to warm up for their competitive basketball tryouts. Each player lined up to receive their numbers and pin them to their backs.

During the huddle, Clay Rogers, a junior studying food science and a men’s competitive coordinator, began explaining the process and set up for tryouts. He explained that it is very similar to the girl’s tryouts but it is more crowded.

“Last year we had 160 guys try out,” Rogers said. “I have four courts going, with each coach with their own ability to do any kind of drills that they want.”

Since each team has 10 spots to fill, the coaches paid close attention to who they want for their team during the tryouts.

“We will go into a room and draft girls, and they will find out that night through their school e-mail,” said Schlesinger. “Our coaches are allowed to assign about two girls and get them on their team and kind of take them away from another team.”

For the most part, the drafting process between the girls and boys competitive basketball teams are the same. The coaches will meet as a group and draft individuals into their team.

As men and women players are assigned to their teams, the weekly competitive basketball league games begin, leading up to the championships on March 20 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the John W. Hart Building, gym 250, for women and 7:30-10 p.m. for men.