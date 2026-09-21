Getting involved with intramural sports

You’ve checked your schedule for the semester a dozen times. Every class has been signed up for, every book picked up from the library and you’ve met your new roommates. I go through the same checklist, but you forgot one thing: to plan something fun.

I’ve done it too, I’ve planned my whole semester out and then its week five and I haven’t done anything other than go to classes, do my homework and study. There’s so much more to your college experience than that! Don’t make the same mistake. If you want to meet new people, stay active and practice your skills, you can join a sports team here on campus.

Yes, intercollegiate sports went out the door over 20 years ago, but the passion for games, grit and personal bests linger today with BYU-Idaho's sports. Whether it’s a sport you’ve always wanted to learn or one you played all through high school, there are options that are perfect for you. This fall, BYUI Sports is hosting an array of intramural programs ranging from competitive leagues to friend group rec teams.

Recreation Leagues

These leagues don’t have tryouts, but they aren’t any less competitive. Players can assemble their friend groups, FHE groups or join a random team and meet people. For many, it’s a great way to get to know people. The focus is on staying active, having fun and forming great social connections.

Sports offered:

Basketball

Futsal

Pickleball

Volleyball

Soccer

Ultimate frisbee

Softball

Tournaments

If you’re looking for fun activities that don’t require a league, tournaments are for you. These will take place throughout the semester. Information will be posted throughout the university.

Sports offered:

Basketball

Battleship

Bowling

Dodgeball

Golf

Running

Volleyball

Wrestling

Competitive Leagues

Each of these categories will feature men’s and women’s leagues. In competitive leagues, each athlete attends tryouts. Tryout dates can be found under the student guide for sports and fitness. Once you have attended tryouts, each team’s coaching staff will reach out and help you know your next steps.

Sports offered:

Basketball

Volleyball

Futsal

Football

There are also many classes, fitness events and programs offered weekly. Check out your MyBYUI app event calendar for each week’s events and where to sign up. These groups are excellent opportunities for students seeking to enhance their craft or try something new. These groups are held throughout the semester. Joining and attending them can be a good way to get to know other people on campus.

Not only is BYUI a great place to receive an education; it’s a place where competition, strength and sport are well alive. If you have any other questions, or are struggling to find where to go, staff in the sports office, located in the Hyrum Manwaring Center, would love to help you get involved.