Getting ready for the “best two years”

Todd Hammond, a religion professor, has been teaching at BYU-Idaho for the last 28 years. He recently returned from serving as a mission president in Thailand. Now he’s taken on teaching mission preparation, among other religion classes.

“Our focus is to become Preach My Gospel missionaries even before they get out … so they can start their missions on the run,” Hammond said about the goal of the course. “So they can teach and be powerful right from the get-go.”

All students are invited to take the course, even if they are unsure about serving a mission.

“The enthusiasm that permeates the class as people are getting their calls, they’re talking about it with their roommates and it is just a force that’s pushing you along,” Hammond said. “It’s hard to not get excited about missionaries and missionary service, whether you go or not.”

The purpose of the mission prep course is to prepare students on how to teach the basic concepts of the gospel in a way that someone who has never heard of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints can understand. Often, the advice given to people preparing for the mission field is to read the Book of Mormon, study Preach My Gospel and teach alongside the missionaries in your area.

“Part of our class is to deal with physical wellness and emotional wellness,” Hammond said. “You’re away from home, it’s time to start developing habits of doing a little bit of exercise, getting outside and having good social experiences. (A mission) is a time to build a better you physically, emotionally and socially.”

He goes on to encourage people to look for missionary opportunities wherever they are. Missionary work is often thought of as sharing the gospel with someone who has never heard it, however, it is also bearing the burdens of those around you.

Hammond believes that helping people that need healing and comfort is part of the work of bringing people to the Savior, and that there are many opportunities to do this even in Rexburg.

All who are looking to grow their teaching capacities and to learn more about the mission experience are encouraged to join the class.