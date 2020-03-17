Getting swole for the BYU-I Cross-Training Games

Joshua Rodriguez, one of the students training for BYU-Idaho Cross-training games, explains that he feels confident in his chances of winning.

“I’m just a very competitive person, and I’m super passionate about staying fit and working out,” said Rodriguez, a sophomore studying software engineering.

Rodriguez has been preparing for this event by eating healthy and working out 5 times a week, 3-4 hours a day. He explains the best part of competing for an event like this is being accountable for his performance.

“My workouts are usually better because I have set a goal I’m more focused on achieving,” Rodriquez said.

For those who are interested in competing in the event, Students Activities invites students to participate in the BYU-Idaho Cross-training Games on March 28, from 9:30 to 2 p.m. in the John W. Hart Fitness Center.

Students can sign up and receive more information for the cross-training games at the BYU-I campus recreation page.