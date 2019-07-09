Getting the scoop of journalism senior projects

On June 27, seniors in the communication department shared their skills at the Communication Department’s Senior showcase. Here are several BYU-Idaho students who chose journalism as their emphasis.

Yvonne Liu: A healthy perspective

Yvonne Liu, a senior studying communication, had her senior project take place in other students’ apartments. Her project investigated a study that took place at BYU-Idaho, showing that some students suffer from hunger.

Liu took pictures of the contents inside a student’s refrigerator and pantry, showing that many students lack an understanding of effective budgeting and a healthy lifestyle.

Liu gave a few tips to other students in the journalism emphasis.

“You have to be very specific with your project,” Liu said. “You need to know what kind of pictures you want to take and what articles you need.”

Alicia Soto: Battling behavioral addiction

Alicia Soto, a senior studying communication, made a project that revolved around behavioral addictions, an addiction that can consist of gambling, shopping and social media.

Soto views it as a problem found in many individuals here on campus and tried to make others more aware.

Soto said she learned a few things from the journalism department.

“There are so many different ways you can take journalism,” Soto said. “It’s not just writing stories but making videos and podcasts.”

Soto explained that many have the fear of undertaking a huge project or going for their dreams. She encourages students to go for it and give it their all and their expectations.

Trent Skousen: Esports data master

Trent Skousen, a senior studying communication, focused on the esports department. He decided to analyze data for esports.

Skousen picked a league for a game called “Heroes of the Storm.” He got in contact with professional players and recorded their statistics just like any other sport.

He will be using this as his main portfolio for his job and was offered a position to write as a collaborator for the league itself. He plans on working for them in the future and making a successful resume.

Skousen encourages students to reach out and get to know others. He said his success comes from personal diligence and dependence on others.