Getting to know Becky Roesler

At the age of four, Becky Roesler, a music professor at BYU-Idaho, played the violin. Her older brother also played the violin at the time and because Roesler wanted to do everything her brother did, she decided to play as well.

When Roesler turned 12, her family moved to a new area. Roesler decided she wanted to join the school orchestra program. The teacher in the program kept her playing the violin because of how expressive and passionate she was for music.

The teacher gave Roesler different types of challenges, from leadership opportunities to teaching roles — she even encouraged Roesler to get into a private studio. Those events lead her to decide to teach others and major in music.

“More than anything, it has given me an opportunity to teach and to have these relationships around the art and to express and to help others find their voice to express,” Roesler said.

Her first professional job as a violinist began as a freshman in high school. She was a member of the Grand Forks community orchestra in North Dakota, which opened opportunities for job offers, like playing for a wedding.

You can find Roesler teaching violin studio, university orchestra, chamber music, music education (string methods), practicum classes and teaching strategy.

Roesler’s official degree is in music and human learning. She got her Bachelor’s and Master’s degree at BYU and received her Ph.D. at the University of Texas.

“Here at BYU-Idaho, all of us (in the music department) are both music teachers and performers,” Roesler said. “That is not always that case in a department of music or a school of music in college, but here it is.”

