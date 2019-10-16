Giant potato visits BYU-Idaho

A potato reaching 28 feet long, 10 feet wide, and 11.5 feet tall caught the attention of many students passing the Mark Austin Building yesterday, Oct. 15.

Known as the “Tater Team,” three to four people run tours from March to Sept. of every year. Their stops include Washington D.C., Nascar races, Indie races, parades and events across the lower 48states. All for the purpose of promoting the Idaho potato.

“A lot of people think that potatoes are unhealthy so we tell people about nutrition and how they’re part of a healthy lifestyle,” said Kaylee Wells from Boise, Idaho, a brand ambassador and member of the Tater Team for the Idaho Potato Commission.

Wells also spoke of the vitamins and minerals found in potatoes and how a single potato is only 110 calories.

“We’re basically a traveling commercial,” Wells said.

For the past week, the Big Idaho Potato is touring local Idaho farms and facilities for the first time to commemorate Idaho potato farmers for their hard work. Since more often than not, the truck travels outside of the state, many who live in Idaho have never seen the big potato.

“With it being harvest season right now, they’ve been working really hard to get the potatoes out of the ground,” said Jessica Coultherd from Boise, Idaho, a brand ambassador and member of the Tater Team. “(The truck) brings the potato joy, and brings up their morale.”

The “potato joy,” according to Coultherd, is seeing the smiles and joyous atmosphere created by seeing the big potato. Since the recent frost, Coultherd said it’s especially important to keep up the potato joy.

Coultherd gives three reasons why Idaho potatoes are “so great”:

Idaho has the perfect climate Idaho has mountain-fed irrigation Idaho has volcanic soil, which, according to Volcanology, means richer soils for crops.

Wells and Coultherd have been promoting the Idaho seal as the face of Idaho potatoes for three years, along with their co-worker Melissa, also known as “spud racer” who drives the truck. Wells and Coultherd refer to themselves as the “tater twins” and all together they make the Tater Team.

“It’s cool to show what we’re doing, and what we’re all about,” Wells said. “When you see it in person, it’s a lot different than seeing it on tv or in a picture. People get excited.”

Many students who witnessed the big potato took pictures, and some danced the “mashed potato” with the team. One student stopped to see it on her way to class.

“It’s really great,” said Sonora Bartley, a freshman studying psychology. “It’s huge.”

To learn more about the team, or track their next stop, visit https://bigidahopotato.com/.