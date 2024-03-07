Every Saturday at 8 a.m., in room 187 of the Hart building, there is girls wrestling practice.

Alexis Ritchie, a freshman studying biomedical science, leads the practices.

“Don’t worry about being a newbie,” said Ritchie.

She explained how new people come almost every Saturday, and so they frequently review the basics.

Practices begin with a few warmup laps around the small room.

After the brief jog, Ritchie leads out in wrestling warm–up drills including how to roll, duck walks and cartwheels, or attempted cartwheels.

Ritchie grew up in a family of wrestlers and did mixed martial arts.

When her high school came out with a girls‘ wrestling team, she decided to join.

“The environment was good,” Ritchie said.

Ritchie recalled how many of the girl’s mothers were religious and formed an inclusive group where no one wanted to cause trouble.

At the beginning of the season, her coach said if there was drama, they would run. So there was no drama.

“In the realm of MMA, wrestling plays a pivotal role as it provides fighters with the grappling skills, takedowns and ground control necessary to dictate the pace of a match,” according to FanaticWrestling.com.

There are wrestling tournaments on March 16, open for any student to register.

Sign up under the wrestling tab here.

Registration for the tournament is $5.

Students wanting to compete may email their weight to smi00052@byui.edu by March 14.

Weigh-ins begin at 9 a.m.

“It’s pretty simple to learn after a few tries, and self–defense, every girl needs self–defense,” Ritchie said.