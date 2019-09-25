Give it a try: Tryout for competitive sports

Competitive sports are kicking off at BYU-Idaho. Tryouts will be held Sept. 24-27 for many different competitive sports to sort students into teams.

“This is the week of tryouts,” said Trent Shippen, an adviser in the sports activities program. “We would love for people to come try out, even if they have only wished to do it.”

The week of tryouts began Tuesday, Sept. 24, with cross-country tryouts.

Shippen is the adviser over cross-country this semester, although he has been involved with nearly every competitive sport available on campus since he began working in sports activities in 2002.

“We want athletes of all levels to come and participate. If we have 200 people tryout, we aren’t going to turn them away,” Shippen said.

Each competitive sport has an adviser, a position filled by a teacher on campus, and a coordinator, a position filled by a student. Taylor Wanlass, a sophomore studying recreational management, is the cross-country coordinator this semester.

Intramural sports have been a part of campus since the formation of BYU-I in 2001. Sports provide a break from schoolwork and different learning experiences than can be found in the classroom.

“We want to provide the atmosphere for students to grow as leaders and disciples of Christ … through these competitive sports,” Wanlass said.

BYU-I offers a variety of intramural sports, including recreational and competitive leagues, giving students the chance to participate in the way they choose.

Want to tryout for a competitive sport? See times to tryout below:

September 25:

5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Cross Country Tryouts

5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Women’s Water Polo Tryouts

6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Women’s Volleyball Tryouts

7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Men’s Water Polo Tryouts

September 26:

5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Men’s Soccer Tryouts

5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Men’s Water Polo Tryouts

6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Men’s Volleyball Tryouts

7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Women’s Soccer Tryouts

7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. Women’s Water Polo Tryouts

September 27:

6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Rugby Tryouts

Visit BYU-Idaho’s sports calendar for more information regarding tryouts.