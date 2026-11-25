The Rexburg Giving Machines location and dates were announced by Light the World on Nov. 19 at a community forum.

After a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Nov. 30 that is open to the public, the Giving Machines will be open in the Atrium at Hemming Village on the second floor from Nov. 30 to Dec. 14. The four machines will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day.

According to Brent Crandall, BYU-Idaho's Public Affairs Director, who is a part of the Giving Machine Committee, there will be five local charities and two international non-profits featured in the machines.

"So many of the donations help provide necessary services like employment aids, food, shelter and more," said Idaho Falls Rescue Mission Community Resource Manager Amanda Mora.

The five featured humanitarian foundations introduced their services and the items available for donation at the community forum. Days for Girls and Mentors International will offer options such as two chickens, menstrual health education or business training for purchase.

Special Olympics Idaho, Idaho Falls Rescue Mission, the Ronald McDonald House, Family Crisis Center, and the East Idaho Community Action Partnership have donated the purchasable placards.

Naomi Aponte, the co-executive director of the Family Crisis Center, appreciates the impact of every item.

"Families who access things like donations from the Giving Machines are four times more likely to access long-term healing," Aponte shared.

Those interested in updates can find more information at the Light the World Giving Machine on Facebook, Instagram or on their website.