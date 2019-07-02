Giving meaning to cleaning

Without realizing it, Elisabeth Rose, a senior studying communication, began her senior project in 2013. At the time, she started her cleaning business to make money and pursue her passion for cleanliness.

When the time came to start her senior project, Rose realized it would be a good time to rebrand her business. She revamped her business cards, created an Instagram account and updated her logo.

Rose’s new designs attracted new customers, and, by the end of her project, she gained four new clients. While she takes the business aspect of her job seriously, she enjoys the opportunity to help people even more.

“I’m not one of those people who just want clients, I want to help everyone,” Rose said. “It’s important to have a clean and happy home.”

Rose uses her Instagram to share cleaning tips to help those who cannot afford her services.

She plans on continuing her project after graduating by creating a website to make booking easier and to reach more clients.