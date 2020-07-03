Giving plasma for a life

Plasma may hold a possible solution for our pandemic troubles, but they are going to need a lot of it.

The amount of plasma needed for an individual with an autoimmune disease is about 130 donations a year, according to Plasma Protein Therapeutic Association. Other physical issues could take up to 1,200 donations a year.

“Plasma donations from recovered COVID-19 patients are critical right now as their plasma may contain COVID-19 antibodies,” said Colin Seal, the public affairs manager for Grifols. “If proven effective, could potentially treat the disease.”

Seal explained that individuals who have recovered from the coronavirus could help produce a treatment for the disease by donating. Seal explained, individuals with auto-immune disease struggle fighting numerous diseases. Plasma provides them with the antibodies to fight illnesses. Individuals who have survived the coronavirus already have the antibodies necessary for fighting that particular illness and help provide a way for others to find treatment for those affected by the pandemic.

One of the major goals of a plasma center is to provide for the demand of plasma nationwide but they regard the safety of their donors and employees as their top priority according to Seal.

“We are limiting the number of donors in our centers by taking more appointments, seating donors every other bed and temporarily reducing the number of available seats in the lobby,” Seal said. “We are also enhancing existing cleaning protocols, monitoring employee and donor temperatures at the door, and following guidelines (for) personal protection equipment.”

Since plasma donation centers are considered an essential service to healthcare infrastructure, according to the United States Department of Homeland Security, they’ve also taken necessary precautions to ensure the safety of both customers and employees during the pandemic.

“They’ve asked us to wear face shields more often,” said Victoria Dotson, a junior studying healthcare administration and a donor center technician at Grifols. “We have to use hand sanitizer after using our gloves and then get new gloves for each individual.”

Grifols employees also check the temperature of each donor at the entrance. If their temperature is too high they will have to come back in 24 hours. They separated booths and chairs at the center to ensure social distancing, and all employees must wear face masks along with their face shields.

“After each use we have to sanitize each station with CaviCide which is one step above bleach,” Dotson said.

The United States government stated that companies collecting and creating the medication are considered essential. While the danger of the coronavirus is still present, these medications are in high demand.

“Now more than ever, we are extremely grateful to those who continue to donate,” Seal said. “Patients continue to need the important medicines that are produced from plasma.”

For more information on how to donate plasma visit Grifols website.