God’s plan is not a game of life

Comparison is perhaps the most lethal self-inflicted emotional pain we cause ourselves, yet so many people do it.

I for one, don’t know anyone who hasn’t been guilty of this affliction. Whether it be thinking that some girl has longer, prettier hair than you, thinking that someone can bench more than you at the gym or that someone just does better than you at some other activity. In all aspects of life, people compare, and in a way, that is usually just hurtful.

One of the most significant ways in which people compare themselves to others is by means of timing. Too often, especially at our age as college students, we compare ourselves to other people our age who might be “further along in life” than we are. Honestly, it makes sense: we do this because so many people in the world do it to us.

Many people joke at the family dinner table about when the college-age members present will be getting married or if they know what they want to do with their life. This joke too often stretches further than just being a joke, when it doesn’t really matter.

In all reality, there is no “one size fits all” for making the big choices in life such as deciding when to attend college or if to attend college at all, getting married or deciding what career path to follow. Up until this point in our lives, our choices have been pretty routine, with not much room for flexibility. Now that we are faced with big choices, it has to be completely up to us.

As members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, we are pretty lucky to have been taught to rely on the Holy Ghost when making choices in regards to right and wrong. A common misconception, however, is that the Holy Ghost can replace our agency and just make choices for us. We sometimes forget that our Sunday School lessons on relying on the Holy Ghost were lessons on our freedom to choose; teaching us to grow as we make choices.

God’s power doesn’t replace or take over our personal agency. As we learn to rely on the Holy Ghost, we need to better understand how revelation from Him works.

A common misconception in our society and culture is that we are all a part of a life-size version of the game “Life.” We start our game by choosing to either go to college or not, and in choosing the latter, give up any choice we might have to go to college at some other point in the game. The first mistake is made here. It doesn’t matter if you go to college at age 17, 18, 25 or 45. In fact, it doesn’t matter if someone chooses to not go to college at all.

The choice to attend college or not is up to the individual, and there is no “greater” timeline that we are all supposed to walk along restricting any progression if not followed exactly.

The next major flaw I see in patterning our life after the board game is the big stop sign that appears near the beginning of the board. This stop sign on the board restricts any player from moving forward without getting married. I am not sure where the so-called “perfect time” for getting married came from or who started telling people they had to get married by a certain age, but quite frankly, those ideas shouldn’t be a factor in anyone’s timeline. Quite frankly, that is not true. Again, there is no “one size fits all” for the perfect time to start a life with someone else. You aren’t less of a person or even less of a member of the Church if you don’t have a thriving, growing family by your 30’s.

God is the master of all. He created each one of us and his timing is better than anyone else’s. There isn’t some foot race we are all a part of; trying to check off the boxes before anyone else. It is true that we are walking on a timeline of our lives, but our timeline is individual and personally crafted by us as individuals. Each person’s timeline is different and perfect for them, and God is pleased with each one.

While we are all too guilty of comparing our timeline to everyone else, God isn’t. He wants to help guide us to make choices that are going to assist in our eternal growth and progression.

I bring this problem to our attention because unfortunately, it doesn’t stop when you graduate from college or get married. If you let comparison control your life, it will, way past these big choices we are making in our life right now. Comparisons of how much money you make, how many kids you have, if your homemade bread recipe is the best in your neighborhood or how clean your house is are just a few of the things that follow us in our race to being the best as fast as we can be.

I hope that comparison can become less common in our world and we can get further and further away from what our culture believes to be the “norm” for major choices made in our lives. Live your game of life however you want and remember that your timeline is yours, and only yours.