Items from the Kirkham building up for sale

On May 3, the Oscar A. Kirkham building will open to the public to sell items from the building. The sale will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Items for sale will include seats from the auditorium and the chairs and desks from classrooms and offices. Mirrors, lockers, custodial equipment and more can also be found.

The Kirkham was built in 1956 with the help of the surrounding community. Through the years, the building has hosted guests such as First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt in 1959. It has also been home to countless theater and dance productions. In 1976, after the collapse of the Teton Dam, the Kirkham served as an aid relief distribution center.

The Kirkham will be demolished during the Summer semester to build new parking lots and a smaller ceramics building.

This will be the last opportunity to take a piece of the Kirkham home.