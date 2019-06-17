Going where the Lord wants him to go

At BYU-Idaho, there are many students from around the world, each with a different reason for being here. For Michael Parrella, the Lord told him this is where he should be.

Michael Parrella, a freshman studying psychology, is from São Paulo, Brazil and while in Rexburg, he serves in the elder’s quorum presidency. He was raised as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, but it didn’t mean he automatically planned to go to a church school.

“I had a feeling I was going to pursue my studies in the U.S.,” said Parrella. “Studying at a church university was something that was not guaranteed though. While I was on my mission in Philadelphia, I eventually got the prompting to pursue my studies here at BYU-Idaho.”

While this may not seem like a big deal, it was for Parrella. It meant leaving family and friends behind in Brazil to go to a school far away.

“I am very glad that I am here at this university,” Parrella said. “I am very impressed with what I have noticed being here at this school, so much that I don’t want to go anywhere else.”