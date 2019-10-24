Golden Days, a YSA conference in Denmark

It’s Tuesday night. Jean-Luc Lazoore, friend and fellow BYU-Idaho student, and I find ourselves scrambling for cheap flights to Denmark. The previous day, my friend Elise Forbes told us about Golden Days, a European young single adult conference held in Denmark this year. Forbes would be traveling from Sweden to attend and we desperately wanted join her for this unique experience.

Our luck panned out and we purchased tickets for the YSA event and an early morning flight to Denmark. At 6 a.m. we ran towards the boarding gate with our passports in hand. The two-hour flight passed quickly as our excitement grew.

One flight and one metro stop later, we landed in the heart of Copenhagen. Cobblestone roads led the way to a beautiful port, lined with colorful restaurants and shops.

As we walked towards a heated patio, I smelled the familiar aroma of roasted almonds and turned to see a man with a gigantic pan full of them. The man twirled the hot pan, coating the toasted almonds in melted sugar. As I turned to Lazoore, we agreed it simply had to be ours and bought a bag to share.

An hour of window shopping passed when we set out to our final destination, suitcases in tow. After a train ride, we arrived in Charlotteskolen, a town west of Copenhagen and the destination for Golden Days.

I’ve only been to Especially For Youth before and didn’t realize I would be needing a sleeping bag and pillow. Thankfully, there was a kind boy willing to drive Lazoore, Forbes and I to buy some essentials for the weekend at a nearby shopping center.

Saturday began with individual scripture study and breakfast, followed by dance and art classes, sports, a visit to the Copenhagen Temple, lunch and casual Olympics for everyone in the gym. The day ended with dinner, a dance and dessert. It seemed the fun always continued with playing cards, goofing around and just getting to know one another. Everyone refused to sleep until around 4 a.m.

On Sunday, we all attended church, enjoyed some final festivities, had lunch and helped clean up. Each day was a fun opportunity to meet new friends who all have the same values and beliefs. I met so many wonderful young women from several countries, and we all still keep in touch.

Conferences like this happen much more often than I realized with another one happening in Sweden on Nov. 8 titled Soulnite. All of these are set up on Facebook pages with the event information.

With some hours left to spare, Lazoore and I traveled on the train with our new group of friend back to Copenhagen. Walking deeper into the city than before, we found the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Denmark, titled “Our Lady.”

Inside Our Lady lies the original Christus and apostles statues. The Christus statue stands over 11 feet and

Walking into the main aisle and through rows of seats lit by small lights, I stood at the beautiful depiction of Jesus Christ. Gazing at his pierced hands and side, I felt incredibly humbled by his love.

Soon enough it was our time to leave and head back to Paris. I said goodbye to my new friends with a heavy heart but a happy spirit, knowing how blessed I was to have met them.

We ran back to the metro to catch the plane and Lazoore and Christian, our new friend from Denmark, were kind enough to carry my suitcase with broken wheels. Christian made sure we got to the right station and then said goodbye.

The event was a success with around 250 people in attendance and it was interesting to be one of the only Americans around. While everyone spoke English, we had a fun time as we copied each other’s accents and talked about the differences between our countries. This was an experience I am so grateful for and would do it all over again.

Meal of The Week:

While we waited for the Lutheran church to open, Christian and I found a crêperie that sold desserts. We chose to buy a crêpe and a Belgian waffle.

The crêpe was filled with Nutella and topped with whipped cream and maple syrup. It was a wonderful crêpe, but not the best I’ve had in Europe.

What really grabbed my attention was the Belgian waffle. I have never tried one before. This dessert was a fluffy, homemade waffle topped with whipped ice — similar to a mix between whipped cream and ice cream — strawberries and caramel maple syrup. It was the best dessert I had in Denmark, and it was a great surprise.