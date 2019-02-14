Golden Dragon Acrobats coming to Rexburg

Sharing is caring!











A Chinese acrobat group, the Golden Dragon Acrobats, carry talent, prestige and a plethora of awards to Rexburg. They will appear in the John W. Hart Auditorium on Feb. 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Impresario Danny Chang and choreographer Angela Chang led the Golden Dragons to seven National Association of Campus Activities Entertainer of the Year awards and performed for former President Bill Clinton.

The performance includes acrobatics, traditional dance, spectacular costumes, ancient and contemporary music and theatrical techniques. The Dragons have incorporated these acts since they began touring in 1985.

With tickets already on sale, the show costs $6 for floor and red seats for BYU-Idaho students and $12 for the general public. Bleacher seats are $5 for students and $10 for the public.

Children under 4 years old are not allowed and classroom dress is required. Tickets can be purchased at the ticket office.