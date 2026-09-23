Goldstein and Joy to perform at the Romance Theater

Professional pianist, Marvin Goldstein, and professional vocalist, Vanessa Joy, will perform a live concert at the Romance Theater on Tuesday, Oct. 6. The event will feature show tunes, Broadway pieces and other fan favorites from the duo.

Goldstein and Joy have been performing together for the past 15 years, traveling to many countries sharing their musical talents. Over the years they have performed in Africa, South America, North America, the middle east and many more.

This will be the duos third time performing in Rexburg.

Marvin Goldstein and Vanessa Joy. Image Credit: Vanessa Joy

"Rexburg is a sweet, sweet spot of such nice people [and] we want to meet all of them and entertain their socks off," said Goldstein.

According to Joy, the enjoyment they get out of performing comes from the connection they feel with each other as well as the audience.

"That happiness that you bring to other people through music is just ... so much fun. The belly laughs that you get before, the goosebumps moments, all of those are things that you're not gonna forget. And that's what I love about doing concerts," says Joy.

The show will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct 6. Tickets can be found at their website.