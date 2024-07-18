BYU-Idaho is hosting a golf tournament at the Teton Lakes Golf Course until Saturday. Competitors can play their rounds any time before then, as long as they record their rounds in the 18birdies app.

The 18birdies app uses an Apple watch to track when players are swinging and to keep track of all of their scores. Manual entries are also available for those who don’t have an Apple watch.

Players can add others as friends on the app. When they play together, it keeps score for them. It also keeps track of handicaps and posts players’ scores on a Facebook-style interface after each round.

In order to establish a handicap for the tournament, players must have at least eight rounds recorded in the app.

Competitors must register with campus recreation to receive prizes. They are responsible for paying their own green fees.

Every competitor needs to sign up beforehand. This can be done on I-Belong under “Sports Events.”