Goo Goo Dolls to return to Mountain America Center

The Goo Goo Dolls will be returning to the Mountain America Center alongside opener Neon Trees, on Wednesday, July 29.

Brynlee Howell, the Mountain America Center's Director of Marketing, said most people probably know the Goo Goo Dolls for their song "Iris," which has had a recent resurgence online.

"We're super excited to have them back and to be able to have some of those returning customers, but also to have new customers and new fans of Goo Goo Dolls," Howell said. "I feel like they're kind of making their comeback again. I feel like "Iris" has been very popular online, and so we're getting a lot of those younger people who want to come out and hear the Goo Goo Dolls, which is really fun, and their opener Neon Trees."

Goo Goo Dolls concert poster. Image credit: Mountain America Center

Howell said the Goo Goo Dolls will be bringing a nostalgic feel to Idaho Falls.

"They are kind of drawing a bit of an older demographic," said Howell. "That nostalgia feeling seems to sell really well here in Idaho Falls. I don't know anyone who doesn't like that song specifically ... so Goo Goo Dolls is catering to that kind of pop nostalgia feel, with a little bit of rock."

Howell said that those interested in buying tickets should make sure to do so through Ticketmaster. Those wanting to know more about the events, producers, and policies can visit the center's website, Instagram, or Facebook.