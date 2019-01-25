The clouds say hello

Here are six things to know about fog:

There are several different types of fog.

“Radiation fog” forms at night when the earth radiates heat into the air and burns off when the sun rises. “Advection fog” forms when warmer air passes over a cooler surface. “Valley fog” forms in—surprise!—valleys, while “freezing fog” leaves ice on surfaces, much like there was ice on trees and bushes in Rexburg this morning.

Fog is a cloud that touches the ground.

Clouds form when water vapor condenses around particles in the air to create tiny water droplets. Fog is simply a cloud that forms closer to the ground, but it forms for the same reasons. To get fog, there must be dust or another kind of pollution in the air for the water to form around.

The foggiest place in the world is near Newfoundland, Canada.

Grand Banks, offshore of Newfoundland, is the meeting place of the cold Labrador Current from the north and the warm Gulf Stream from the south, causing over 200 foggy days a year. Point Reyes, California; and Argentia, Newfoundland, also have a high rate of foggy days.

On cold days, fog can form over water.

Have you ever been driving in Idaho and noticed fog or mist creeping over streams, rivers and ponds? This happens when the warmer air over the lake and colder air from the ground mix in the early morning, making the water look like it’s steaming.

The least foggy place in the U.S. southwest.

Fog requires water to form, so it shouldn’t surprise anyone that hot, dry places like southern Utah, Arizona, Nevada and New Mexico don’t see much fog.

Redwoods grow so tall partially because of fog.

These trees, native to northern California and Nevada, can grow over 370 feet. To reach that spectacular height, especially since their prime growing time is during California’s dry summers, redwoods collect fog, the radiation and advection kinds, as well as taking water from the ground. Most trees only take water from the roots up: redwoods were the first trees scientists found that can also move water from the leaves down.