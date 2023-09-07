Goodwill hosted its Rexburg store grand opening on Thursday.

The non-profit thrift shop offers lightly used clothing, dishes and furniture, among other things.

The store is located at 125 Valley River Drive — behind the North Rexburg McDonalds. The store is open to shoppers Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The store runs completely on community-donated items. Donation hours are consistent with store hours, but the donation doors close an hour before closing time. A list of items the store accepts can be found on its website.

In honor of its Rexburg opening, Goodwill is offering a drawing for a $100 Goodwill gift card. The winner of the raffle will be announced on Sept. 11. Those interested in participating in the drawing can find the details on the company’s website.

Goodwill’s mission is to provide communities with affordable resources. Goodwill also provides free career counseling, skills training and résumé prep services.