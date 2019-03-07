Sharing is caring!











The last meeting for Get Grit this semester will be held on March 13 at 7 p.m. in the Thomas E. Ricks Building room 160.

Get Grit is a four-week mental health-focused workshop by the Counseling Center that has been going for four semesters, giving students the resources to cultivate healthy living and thinking. It is all about student success and teaching students to live and understand their values.

“People are happier when they live their values,” said Maddie Morris, social work intern and case manager at the Counseling Center.

According to author Angela Lee Duckworth on her website angeladuckworth.com, grit is “perseverance and passion for long-term goals.”

“We talk about things that have to do with students and here on campus and why these things apply to us as a student body and to ourselves personally,” Morris said. “[Next meeting] we will be talking about relationships; relationships with others and the relationship you have with yourself.”

Morris said a good relationship is hard to have when you don’t have a good relationship with yourself.

Morris teaches the workshop and says it teaches very useful things anyone can use. She said everyone is on a different level, but no matter what, if you apply the principles taught, you will get something out of it.