Gov. Brad Little presented his annual “State of the State” address to legislators, Supreme Court justices and other officers Monday, highlighting increased school spending and economic growth while discussing his budget proposals for this year.

Little focused much of the speech on education, directly addressing a series of articles by ProPublica exposing the poor conditions of many schools across Idaho, including broken heaters, leaky roofs and questionable drinking water. He proposed $2 billion in state funds over the next 10 years to renovate school buildings and fix those problems.

“We’ve all seen the pictures and the videos of some Idaho schools that are neglected — crumbling, leaking, falling apart,” Little said. “Let’s make this priority No. 1.”

Little also celebrated LAUNCH, Idaho’s new higher–education scholarship fund, multiple times. The program opened for applications in 2023 and promises to cover up to $8,000 of the cost for high school graduates to enroll in technical programs that align with an in-demand career, such as welding, computer science and trucking.

“LAUNCH has been extremely popular so far, blowing away everyone’s expectations,” Little said. “Many of these kids would never have considered going on to a training program after high school.”

Little also used the address to highlight other issues that he hopes the Idaho legislature will tackle in the current legislative session, including fentanyl, human trafficking and energy production. The Idaho Congress will vote on this budget in the coming months.

Little repeatedly stressed that these new proposals will not overwhelm the state budget. His proposed 2024 budget calls for $200 million less in spending than the previous year’s.

“We must continue to lead the nation in fiscal responsibility, tax relief and strategic investments to keep up with record growth,” Little said, between rounds of applause.

As the speech closed, Little honored former Gov. Phil Batt, who served as Idaho governor from 1995-1999 and passed away on March 4, 2023.

“Let us all aspire to leave a legacy like Gov. Batt — a legacy that will outlive us all,” Little said.