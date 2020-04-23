Governor Little lays out a 4-stage plan for the reopening of Idaho

On April 23 Governor Little announced a four-stage process by which the state of Idaho will begin to reopen and return to normal living.

The plan will start at the beginning of May and will conclude at the end of June. According to the Idaho Statesman, the tentative dates for each stage and the openings in accordance with those dates are as follows:

May 1-15: Retail stores and houses of worship will reopen.

May 16-29: Restaurants and hair salons will reopen.

May 30- June 12: Gatherings of up to 50 people will begin to be allowed.

June 13-26: Bars will be reopened.

These stages will all need to include safe social distancing, mask-wearing and hand washing, according to Governor Little in an article from Idaho Statesman.