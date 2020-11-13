Grab a lawn chair and prepare to laugh

Clay Fontano, a freshman majoring in interdisciplinary studies, embraced the opportunity to make others smile with his ever-growing comedic Instagram page, BYU Lawn Chair, where he posts local satirical, off-hand interviews.

“I made the channel to give others the opportunity to smile,” Fontano said. “I want to have a platform for people to show off their talents and make Rexburg a less stressful dating scene.”

According to Fontano, Rexburg has a unique social environment, one that has its own flavor.

“Provo and Rexburg both have a stereotype of being an ultra-competitive dating scene to where if you’re not the cream of the crop, you get nothing,” Fontano said.

Fontana hopes he can make the dating scene less stressful by doing what he loves.

“I always wanted to do something like this,” Fontano said. “Talking to people is one of my best strengths.”

In the coming weeks, and with the help of Scott Wheeler, his new podcast called “Feeding the Flames” will focus on Rexburg’s online dating life.

“We need clarity in dating, especially when it’s online,” Fontano said. “You’re forced to accidentally objectify people.”

Tyler Young, a sophomore studying communication, enjoys his new gig at BYU Lawn Chair.

“We have a unique video style because they’re all fun and playful,” Young said. “Most of my video editing experience has been more serious and information-driven, so it’s been really fun for me.”

According to Young, BYU Lawn Chair leans satirical.

“We make fun of people but focus more on situational comedy,” Young said.

For example, Fontano always drinks in his videos.

“I drink in all of my videos,” Fontano said. “It’s Crystal Light because the end game is to get sponsored by them. It is satirical. I like to make fun of people. The people in the videos I’m making of enjoy it just as much as I do.”

Fontano shared his tricks of the trade on how he effectively makes fun of people.

“You can mirror their energy, but I try not to have the same cadence,” Fontano said.

As a fan of Jerry Seinfeld, Fontano does share a similar satirical style.

“I do mirror something with Jerry — he’s completely serious about whatever he talks about, even if it’s the most outlandish comment you can think of,” Fontano said. “Jerry says it with a straight face and people take it as fact. A lot of the stuff I say isn’t true.”

Come this December, BYU Lawn Chair will be branching into YouTube, Facebook, Spotify, TikTok and SoundCloud.

Join Clay Fontano, Tyler Young, Matt Child, Scott Wheeler and Jake Ek on Instagram at BYU Lawn Chair for local satirical news — “Asking the stupid stuff. No filter.”